This cute blue tee isn’t just any tank top—it’s the running shirt emoji. Usually depicted as a light blue sleeveless tee with a dark blue or yellow sash, the running shirt combines fashion and exercise. It could be used in combination with talk about a marathon, an Olympic runner, or even casual jogging. Do you see yourself in the running shirt?
