Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Sports / Games / Activities
    3. »
  3. Running shirt
YayText!

Running shirt

This cute blue tee isn’t just any tank top—it’s the running shirt emoji. Usually depicted as a light blue sleeveless tee with a dark blue or yellow sash, the running shirt combines fashion and exercise. It could be used in combination with talk about a marathon, an Olympic runner, or even casual jogging. Do you see yourself in the running shirt?

Keywords: athletics, running, sash, shirt
Codepoints: 1F3BD
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 👟 running shoe
    The running shoe emoji displays a sneaker in action; this emoji is used to convey running, track and field, or speed walking.
  • 🇧🇼 flag: Botswana
    The flag of Botswana emoji has a single black stripe (with a thin white border) running horizontally across a light blue background.
  • 🥎 softball
    Shown as a yellow ball with red laces, the softball emoji is not to be confused with the baseball. This emoji can be used to show a sports outing, or combined with other sports emojis to convey a sporty message. Play ball.
  • 🛷 sled
    The Sled emoji is shown as a traditional, wooden plank, screwed atop a contraption that looks like skis are attached to the underside of the toboggan.
  • 🎿 skis
    The Skis emoji varies heavily across different platforms, with the common theme being a pair of skis in combination with ski boots or poles.
  • 🏑 field hockey
    The field hockey emoji shows both a field hockey stick and a field hockey ball, ready for action. Use this emoji when chatting about prep school sports whose rules you don’t understand.
  • 💎 gem stone
    The Gem Stone emoji features a bright, multi-faceted, blue gem similar in appearance to a diamond.
  • 🎳 bowling
    The Bowling emoji showcases three classic white bowling pins, with two red stripes in the top third of the pin, beside which stands a single big, black bowling ball.
  • 🥍 lacrosse
    The lacrosse emoji shows a netted lacrosse stick and a small white lacrosse ball. Used in a field sport, these tools evoke the feeling of prep school athleticism.
  • soccer ball
    Usually things aren’t just black and white—unless it’s this soccer ball emoji! Simple and to the point this emoji is for soccer and sports players.
  • 🧩 puzzle piece
    You found the missing piece! The puzzle piece emoji is perfect for talking with game lovers, or when discussing truly head-scratching situations that have you feeling like you’re looking at a jigsaw.
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 👕 t-shirt
    T-shirts are comfy, casual and required in many places of business. No shoes, no shirt, no service. Use the t-shirt emoji when talking about clothing, fashion, athletic wear, or shopping.
  • 🏉 rugby football
    Rugby is a tough sport that requires a lot of running and physical contact. It originated in England. Want to win the game? Get a rugby football into the opponent’s goal to score points. Just make sure to be in top athletic shape. This sport is not for the weak.
  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • 🧢 billed cap
    The billed cap emoji depicts a traditional baseball cap with a long bill in front and a fitted cap. Use this emoji in the context of sports and athletic fashion.
  • 🏒 ice hockey
    The ice hockey emoji features a generic wooden hockey stick, with a red handle and white tape wrapped around the hilt. There is also a black puck resting beside the hockey stick.
  • 👗 dress
    Look at that lovely lady in the dress. A dress is a piece of women’s clothing that is worn on casual days or on special occasions. Use this emoji when you are talking about shopping, wardrobe, fashion, style, and women’s clothing.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.
  • 🇬🇷 flag: Greece
    The national flag of Greece emoji consists of nine horizontal stripes that alternate blue and white. In the top left corner, there is a blue rectangle with a white cross.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText