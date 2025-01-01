This cute blue tee isn’t just any tank top—it’s the running shirt emoji. Usually depicted as a light blue sleeveless tee with a dark blue or yellow sash, the running shirt combines fashion and exercise. It could be used in combination with talk about a marathon, an Olympic runner, or even casual jogging. Do you see yourself in the running shirt?

Keywords: athletics, running, sash, shirt

Codepoints: 1F3BD

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )