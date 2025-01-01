Skiing is a very popular pastime and professional sport, typically watched by millions worldwide during the winter Olympic games. This winter sport involves hurling down a large, snowy hill at ungodly speeds. Send this emoji to your friends when you want to invite them for a fun weekend of hitting the slopes and enjoying hot cocoa in the lodge.

Keywords: ski, skis, snow

Codepoints: 1F3BF

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )