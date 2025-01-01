Home

Volleyball

The volleyball emoji shows the white ball used in the sport of volleyball. Whether it’s on the beach or in a gym, this ball can really have some fun! Use the volleyball emoji when discussing your favorite sports, chatting about beach activities, or when you’re stuck on a desert island with only a volleyball as a companion. 

Keywords: ball, game, volleyball
Codepoints: 1F3D0
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.
  • 🏸 badminton
    It’s game time! Badminton is a competitive sport that’s popular at backyard cookouts, parks, and beaches. It’s good exercise too.
  • 🏏 cricket game
    This strange-looking paddle and red ball combination represents the beloved cricket game. That paddle is actually called a cricket bat!
  • 🏓 ping pong
    The ping pong emoji shows a single ping pong paddle with a small white ball. Use this emoji when playing or talking about table tennis.
  • 🎱 pool 8 ball
    The magic 8 ball is not so magical if you sink it too early in a game of billiards or pool. You’ll lose the game! The pool 8 ball can symbolize an actual pool ball used in the game of billiards, or a magic 8 ball used to tell the future.
  • 🏑 field hockey
    The field hockey emoji shows both a field hockey stick and a field hockey ball, ready for action. Use this emoji when chatting about prep school sports whose rules you don’t understand.
  • baseball
    Batter up! Baseball is known as America’s pastime. All you need to play this sport is a bat, a glove, some bases, a baseball and a few athletic people. You may find some peanuts and cracker jacks if you’re attending a professional baseball game.
  • 🥌 curling stone
    The curling stone emoji is a handled heavy stone used in the sport of curling, played on the ice in the Olympics. This emoji can be used in reference to all your favorite bizarre winter activities.
  • 🎣 fishing pole
    The fishing pole emoji shows a bent pole with a big blue fish hanging from its hook. This emoji is perfect for talking about outdoor activities, survival, or to tell someone they’re a real catch!
  • 🎿 skis
    The Skis emoji varies heavily across different platforms, with the common theme being a pair of skis in combination with ski boots or poles.
  • 🥅 goal net
    Score! Are we playing hockey, soccer (or as some call it, football), lacrosse, or another sport? Either way, we’ll need a goal net!
  • 🪁 kite
    Is there a kite festival going on? Probably not. This emoji is either asking for a fun day outside or telling someone to go fly a kite!
  • 🥍 lacrosse
    The lacrosse emoji shows a netted lacrosse stick and a small white lacrosse ball. Used in a field sport, these tools evoke the feeling of prep school athleticism.
  • 🏒 ice hockey
    The ice hockey emoji features a generic wooden hockey stick, with a red handle and white tape wrapped around the hilt. There is also a black puck resting beside the hockey stick.
  • 🏂 snowboarder
    It’s time to shred some powder bro! Powder, is a slang term for snow, used amongst snowboarders. If you don’t have great balance or have a fear of heights, this winter action sport in the mountains may not be for you.
  • 🪄 magic wand
    Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! With the wave of my magic wand I shall make you rich! Did it work? A magic wand is used by magicians, witches, wizards and other magical creatures to make magic happen.
  • 🎳 bowling
    The Bowling emoji showcases three classic white bowling pins, with two red stripes in the top third of the pin, beside which stands a single big, black bowling ball.
  • ⛹️ basketball player
    This emoji depicts a person playing basketball. Use this emoji when asking someone to a quick friendly game of one on one.
  • 🥋 martial arts uniform
    Ready to try a little karate? Are you a martial arts expert? Show it off with this emoji of a formal belted martial arts uniform.

