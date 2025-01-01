The volleyball emoji shows the white ball used in the sport of volleyball. Whether it’s on the beach or in a gym, this ball can really have some fun! Use the volleyball emoji when discussing your favorite sports, chatting about beach activities, or when you’re stuck on a desert island with only a volleyball as a companion.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.