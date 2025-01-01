The volleyball emoji shows the white ball used in the sport of volleyball. Whether it’s on the beach or in a gym, this ball can really have some fun! Use the volleyball emoji when discussing your favorite sports, chatting about beach activities, or when you’re stuck on a desert island with only a volleyball as a companion.

Keywords: ball, game, volleyball

Codepoints: 1F3D0

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )