The person bouncing a basketball emoji depicts an athletic individual shooting hoops on the court. You can this emoji when you wanna play b-ball, cheering for your favorite NBA team, or just talking about how baller you are. This emoji depicts basketball plays with a variety skin tones and genders -- but not a variety of heights.
