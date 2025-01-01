Punch, uppercut, jab, and block. Boxing is a competitive sport that requires a lot of physical contact and punches to the face. The boxing glove emoji shows a red boxing glove. This physical contact sport is known to cause head injuries like concussions and brain aneurysms. This sport is not for the faint of heart and can be fatal. Most boxers have gloves, a mouth guard and nothing else protecting them. Use this emoji when talking about a fight, boxing, or someone who is really tough. Example: Jeff is going to get in the boxing ring with Allan on Sunday 🥊

Copy

Keywords: boxing, glove

Codepoints: 1F94A

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )