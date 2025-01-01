Wow! That’s a bullseye. A direct hit means the target was hit on the first try. The direct hit emoji shows a round target with red and white stripes with a pointed dart like object in the center. The style and color of the emoji varies based on the emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used when talking about hitting a target with a dart, a missle, axe, or bow and arrow. This emoji can also be used when talking about hitting a work target or life goal on the first try. Example: Jenny got a bullseye Wow she’s good!
