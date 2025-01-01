This yellow ball with red laces depicts a softball. The baseball is similar, but it is white. Softballs are larger than baseballs and are, of course, soft. Softballs can be combined with other emojis to depict a sports day, or something like that. There aren’t many slang uses for this one.
