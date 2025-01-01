Home

Softball

This yellow ball with red laces depicts a softball. The baseball is similar, but it is white. Softballs are larger than baseballs and are, of course, soft. Softballs can be combined with other emojis to depict a sports day, or something like that. There aren’t many slang uses for this one.

Keywords: ball, glove, softball, underarm
Codepoints: 1F94E
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
Related emoji

  • 🏒 ice hockey
    The ice hockey emoji features a generic wooden hockey stick, with a red handle and white tape wrapped around the hilt. There is also a black puck resting beside the hockey stick.
  • 🎳 bowling
    The Bowling emoji showcases three classic white bowling pins, with two red stripes in the top third of the pin, beside which stands a single big, black bowling ball.
  • 🥍 lacrosse
    The lacrosse emoji shows a netted lacrosse stick and a small white lacrosse ball. Used in a field sport, these tools evoke the feeling of prep school athleticism.
  • 🏓 ping pong
    The ping pong emoji shows a single ping pong paddle with a small white ball. Use this emoji when playing or talking about table tennis.
  • baseball
    Batter up! Baseball is known as America’s pastime. All you need to play this sport is a bat, a glove, some bases, a baseball and a few athletic people. You may find some peanuts and cracker jacks if you’re attending a professional baseball game.
  • 🏑 field hockey
    The field hockey emoji shows both a field hockey stick and a field hockey ball, ready for action. Use this emoji when chatting about prep school sports whose rules you don’t understand.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.
  • soccer ball
    Usually things aren’t just black and white—unless it’s this soccer ball emoji! Simple and to the point this emoji is for soccer and sports players.
  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • 🎱 pool 8 ball
    The magic 8 ball is not so magical if you sink it too early in a game of billiards or pool. You’ll lose the game! The pool 8 ball can symbolize an actual pool ball used in the game of billiards, or a magic 8 ball used to tell the future.
  • 🏏 cricket game
    This strange-looking paddle and red ball combination represents the beloved cricket game. That paddle is actually called a cricket bat!
  • 🏅 sports medal
    The Sports Medal emoji features a gold-colored, first-place medal, hanging from a multi-colored ribbon.
  • 🏆 trophy
    Winner, winner chicken dinner! The trophy emoji depicts a gold trophy with a brown or black base. It can be used to show that you won something, or that what someone is talking about is a total winner.
  • ♟️ chess pawn
    The chess pawn emoji is shown as a black game piece. Chess is known for being a game of strategy, so use this one wisely.
  • 🀄 mahjong red dragon
    The Mahjong red dragon emoji depicts one of the important dragon tiles from the Chinese game called Mahjong.
  • 🃏 joker
    The joker emoji shows a joker playing card, which is often removed from the deck before card games. Use this one when talking about pranksters, or things which are simply cast aside all too often.
  • 🥌 curling stone
    The curling stone emoji is a handled heavy stone used in the sport of curling, played on the ice in the Olympics. This emoji can be used in reference to all your favorite bizarre winter activities.
  • 🏈 american football
    The American football emoji is an emoji of an oblong brown ball with white seams used in the sport of American football. Use this emoji in conjunction with the fallen leaf emoji for a truly fall evocation.
  • 🎲 game die
    The Game Die emoji features a standard die with 6 sides, with the “number 1” dot indicated in red whereas the rest of the numbers are simply black.
  • 💎 gem stone
    The Gem Stone emoji features a bright, multi-faceted, blue gem similar in appearance to a diamond.

