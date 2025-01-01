Home

Gem stone

This emoji perfectly depicts a stone, in this case, a classic diamond. With a wide top, this gem comes together to a fine point, in a typical, solitaire diamond setting. This emoji is often used to represent engagement or marriage, as a diamond is the stone of choice for most brides (and grooms).

Keywords: diamond, gem, gem stone, jewel
Codepoints: 1F48E
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🔶 large orange diamond
    The large orange diamond emoji is just that: a large orange diamond. It can also be used in reference to jewels and gems or the color orange.
  • 🔷 large blue diamond
    The Large Blue Diamond emoji features a big diamond, blue in color and varying in detail, such as saturation and gradient effect.
  • 🏅 sports medal
    The Sports Medal emoji features a gold-colored, first-place medal, hanging from a multi-colored ribbon.
  • 🥎 softball
    Shown as a yellow ball with red laces, the softball emoji is not to be confused with the baseball. This emoji can be used to show a sports outing, or combined with other sports emojis to convey a sporty message. Play ball.
  • 🎖️ military medal
    The Military Medal emoji features a gold medal in varying shapes attached to a multicolored ribbon, which is often awarded to soldiers and war veterans.
  • 🎽 running shirt
    Sports meets fashion with the running shirt emoji. Often shown with a dark blue or yellow sash, the running shirt is usually a sleeveless blue tee.
  • 🔸 small orange diamond
    The Small Orange Diamond emoji features exactly that: a small, orange diamond with varying degrees of detail and which vary slightly in shade.
  • 💠 diamond with a dot
    The Diamond with a Dot emoji features a large, shiny, blue diamond, held by little prongs. In the center, there is a small dot.
  • 🎳 bowling
    The Bowling emoji showcases three classic white bowling pins, with two red stripes in the top third of the pin, beside which stands a single big, black bowling ball.
  • 🔖 bookmark
    The Bookmark emoji features a piece of paper which is attached to a string or tassel, with a design printed in the middle.
  • 🔹 small blue diamond
    Shine bright like a diamond! The blue diamond emoji is a versatile symbol that has many uses. Use this emoji to represent a diamond, use it as a design for your message, or just use it to show your love for the color blue.
  • ♟️ chess pawn
    The chess pawn emoji is shown as a black game piece. Chess is known for being a game of strategy, so use this one wisely.
  • 🏒 ice hockey
    The ice hockey emoji features a generic wooden hockey stick, with a red handle and white tape wrapped around the hilt. There is also a black puck resting beside the hockey stick.
  • ♦️ diamond suit
    Did you know the diamond suit in cards represents wealth? Well, now you do. So, if you are looking for a card game to build up your wealth, the diamond suit is the one to send your friends.
  • ♥️ heart suit
    The heart suit is represented by a red heart. If you are playing hearts, wanting to play a game of cards, or generally just feeling lovey, then this is the emoji for you.
  • 🧩 puzzle piece
    You found the missing piece! The puzzle piece emoji is perfect for talking with game lovers, or when discussing truly head-scratching situations that have you feeling like you’re looking at a jigsaw.
  • 💍 ring
    If you liked it then you should have put a ring on it. Getting engaged to be married? A lucky woman may get a ring with a big diamond to show off her new marriage. Use this emoji when talking about proposals, engagement, diamonds and expensive jewelry.
  • 🎲 game die
    The Game Die emoji features a standard die with 6 sides, with the “number 1” dot indicated in red whereas the rest of the numbers are simply black.
  • 🧿 nazar amulet
    Described as an eye-shaped talisman that wards away bad vibes and offers protection. This particular emoji is depicted as a round, dark blue shape with a lighter blue, white and black colorings within it.
  • 🥌 curling stone
    The curling stone emoji is a handled heavy stone used in the sport of curling, played on the ice in the Olympics. This emoji can be used in reference to all your favorite bizarre winter activities.

