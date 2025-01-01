This emoji perfectly depicts a stone, in this case, a classic diamond. With a wide top, this gem comes together to a fine point, in a typical, solitaire diamond setting. This emoji is often used to represent engagement or marriage, as a diamond is the stone of choice for most brides (and grooms).
