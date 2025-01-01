The Nazar amulet has a long and elaborate history surrounding it. Worn primarily by the superstitious, its main purpose is to ward off the “Evil Eye” which is a curse, or a jinx meant to cause injury or harm to an individual. The Nazar amulet is usually worn as a pendant, especially within many middle eastern cultures and its vivid, eye-like design is both eerie and beautiful. This emoji is best sent to your friends and loved ones to warn them about toxic people or situations.
