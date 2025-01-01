Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Animals
    3. »
  3. Tiger face
YayText!

Tiger face

This emoji is very similar to the lion face emoji, in both cuteness and design. The tiger face variation shows either an orange or yellow coloration and has the famous black stripes that make a tiger recognizable. This is a great choice when wanting to invite your crush on a date to the zoo this weekend!

Keywords: face, tiger
Codepoints: 1F42F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🐲 dragon face
    The dragon face emoji shows a green dragon looking straight on or in profile. No matter which way its looking, we hope it’s not at us!
  • 🐉 dragon
    Feeling fierce? This Chinese dragon emoji has a strong long body and scaly skin.
  • 🐅 tiger
    The tiger emoji shows the full body of nature’s favorite striped big cat: the tiger. The tiger is known for its distinctive orange and black stripes and potentially fatal punches. Lots of people think that tigers are grrrreat.
  • 🐢 turtle
    The Turtle emoji features a generic-looking green turtle, often found at park ponds or at pet stores. Its neck is extended upward and it seems to be smiling.
  • 🐼 panda
    Show me a single person who hates Pandas? What’s not to love about this adorable animal. The Panda bear emoji gives off a feeling of cuteness. While this Asian bear may be one of the most popular animals in China, they could actually get pretty aggressive in the wild. Panda bears live in China. Unlike other bears, Pandas are mostly vegetarians. They can eat up to 40 pounds of bamboo a day.
  • 🐰 rabbit face
    The Rabbit Face emoji features the face of a white and/or grey rabbit with two large front teeth, looking straight ahead, dreaming of carrots.
  • 🐹 hamster
    This hamster emoji may look like the mouse emoji, but it’s the fluffier, more domestic pet with orange and white fur. This little hamster can be used in any situation where you’re talking about small pets or anything tiny and cute. This emoji likes to run on hamster wheels ad infinitum... and make a great first pet.
  • 🦓 zebra
    What's black and white and red all over? A zebra emoji with a sunburn. Don’t mistake this animal emoji for a horse or mule, Zebras are one of a kind. Zebras are African animals with unique black-and-white striped coats.
  • 🐮 cow face
    The cow face emoji could win the best barn animal of the year award. Who could say no to that face? Moo.
  • 🐺 wolf
    The wolf emoji shows a wolf either in either profile or head-on. These ferocious wild dogs are the largest in the canine family, and have a hauntingly beautiful moonlit howl. Awooo!!!
  • 🐻‍❄️ polar bear
    Polar bears are a type of bear who live in cold Arctic, near the North Pole. The Polar Bear emoji features the white head of a typical looking polar bear, staring straight ahead, with black eyes and a black nose.
  • 🇲🇩 flag: Moldova
    The flag of Moldova emoji has three vertical stripes: blue on the left, yellow in the middle and red on the right. The Coat of Arms of Moldova is in the center of the yellow stripe.
  • 🐗 boar
    Watch out for that wild animal! This is a boar, which is not to be confused with a pig. The brown fur and tusks set it apart, and it’s not domesticated.
  • 🐦 bird
    A generic bird emoji deserves a generic bird description. A thing with wings and a beak. You know, a bird. The bird emoji features a small, flightless bird resembling a parrot or budgie, depending on your service provider.
  • 🦊 fox
    A smart, slick, and tricky animal, the fox emoji is perfect to describe someone or something that may be a little shifty. Be careful, or this fox may outsmart you.
  • 🦒 giraffe
    A long-necked, elegant creature, the giraffe is yellow with brown spots across all platforms. Although the giraffe is usually portrayed in its full, majestic form, other times only its head is depicted.
  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • 🐱 cat face
    The cat face emoji shows a furry, whiskery friend looking straight ahead. Use this emoji when you’re looking for a neutral cat, as opposed to the emotive cat emojis.
  • 🐷 pig face
    The pig face emoji is just the face of a very cartoonish pink piggy. This emoji can be used in a cuter context than the other pig emoji, which shows a more realistic view of a large farm pig.
  • 🐠 tropical fish
    The Tropical Fish emoji features a colorful fish, ranging in shape, hue and size, depending on the platform and provider.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText