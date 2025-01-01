This emoji is very similar to the lion face emoji, in both cuteness and design. The tiger face variation shows either an orange or yellow coloration and has the famous black stripes that make a tiger recognizable. This is a great choice when wanting to invite your crush on a date to the zoo this weekend!
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.