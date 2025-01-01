Zebras aren’t just horses with stripes; they are a different species. Did you know that each zebra has a different pattern of stripes, just like humans have different fingerprints? This African animal is a popular one and you might see it on a safari, a conversation area, or the zoo. The zebra emoji shows a zebra with white and black stripes standing on all four legs. Use this emoji when talking about something related to zebras, African wildlife, nature, and tours. You can also use this emoji to describe something or someone that is unique. Example: Zebras are supposed to be at the zoo tomorrow 🦓.

Keywords: stripe, zebra

Codepoints: 1F993

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )