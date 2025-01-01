The koala also known as koala bear is a famous Australian animal. Koalas are ranked amongst the most beautiful and adorable animals on the planet. This koala emoji shows the face of a cute gray koala bear. Use this emoji when talking about Australian wildlife, nature and tours. You can also use this emoji to describe something cute, childlike, and sweet. Example: I love Daisy. She is as sweet as a Koala bear 🐨”
