Koala

The koala also known as koala bear is a famous Australian animal. Koalas are ranked amongst the most beautiful and adorable animals on the planet. This koala emoji shows the face of a cute gray koala bear. Use this emoji when talking about Australian wildlife, nature and tours. You can also use this emoji to describe something cute, childlike, and sweet. Example: I love Daisy. She is as sweet as a Koala bear 🐨”

Keywords: bear, koala, australia
Codepoints: 1F428
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🐼 panda
    Show me a single person who hates Pandas? What’s not to love about this adorable animal. The Panda bear emoji gives off a feeling of cuteness. While this Asian bear may be one of the most popular animals in China, they could actually get pretty aggressive in the wild. Panda bears live in China. Unlike other bears, Pandas are mostly vegetarians. They can eat up to 40 pounds of bamboo a day.
  • 🦔 hedgehog
    This spiky little creature may look cute, but watch out for their quills. Hedgehogs can be kept as pets, and are known to be very laid back, and cute of course. The well known video game character, Sonic the Hedgehog is blue, but this emoji, is depicted like a real hedgehogs, brown.
  • 🦩 flamingo
    Why are flamingos pink? These long-legged birds actually get their coloring from the foods they eat. Use the flamingo emoji when you need to add a bit of vacation flair to your texts.
  • 🐵 monkey face
    A monkey can be an adorable animal, but is also known for being a little too playful. Use this emoji when talking about this jungle loving animal that swings on trees for fun.
  • 🐙 octopus
    The octopus is a slimy sea creature with eight tentacles that’s found in the ocean or on your plate at a sushi restaurant. The octopus is one of most intelligent sea animals. They are also known to be able to contort their bodies and escape out of the tiniest holes.
  • 🐝 honeybee
    The honeybee produces sweet honey but if you aren’t careful they can sting. The honeybee is also among some of the hardest working insects.
  • 🦘 kangaroo
    G’day mate! Kangaroos are known for their big bouncy feet and the pouches on their stomachs where they keep their young. Use this cute Down Under animal when chatting about strong parents in nature. Kangaroos are also excellent boxers. Jab, cross, hop.
  • 🐪 camel
    What day is it? HUMP DAY! The camel emoji is often associated with the desert, an Arabian feel, or Wednesday... also known as hump day. Camels can go for long periods of time with little water.
  • 🧸 teddy bear
    A teddy bear is fluffy, warm, soft and comforting. The child toy is often used as a symbol of care, love or affection.
  • 🐻‍❄️ polar bear
    Polar bears are a type of bear who live in cold Arctic, near the North Pole. The Polar Bear emoji features the white head of a typical looking polar bear, staring straight ahead, with black eyes and a black nose.
  • 🦙 llama
    The llama is a fluffy animal with a long neck. It’s usually found in South America. Llamas are very strong animals that work together. They are also the rockstars of the animal kingdom.
  • 🦌 deer
    The deer is a beautiful and majestic creature. With its stunning antlers and its elusive nature, its no wonder hunters abound when deer are in season.
  • 🦥 sloth
    This…sloth…emoji…is…moving…very…slow. Take it easy and use this emoji of a sloth on a branch when you’re just looking to hang out.
  • 🐫 two-hump camel
    The two-hump camel is similar to the camel emoji, but has—you guessed it—two humps as opposed to one. This desert-dweller takes it pretty easy, especially on Hump Day. Because two humps are better than one.
  • 🦖 T-Rex
    The T-rex emoji shows the popular dinosaur, the tyrannosaurus rex. These dinos roamed the earth many, many years ago, so they may be good emojis for when you’re talking to your older friends and relatives.
  • 🐌 snail
    Slow it down, try moving like a snail. The Snail emoji is usually depicted as a dull, brown creature with a large tan spiral shell and long antenna-like eyes atop its head. Snails are known for being very slow, so this emoji is often used to talk about someone or something that is slow. It could also be used to talk about snails.
  • 🦬 bison
    Bison are strong and regal creatures from Europe and North America. They are powerful and tough yet endearing at the same time.
  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🐠 tropical fish
    The Tropical Fish emoji features a colorful fish, ranging in shape, hue and size, depending on the platform and provider.
  • 🐻 bear
    The bear emoji is just the face or head of a bear and looks rather cartoonish and cuddly like a teddy bear. This bear face emoji is cute, but don't be mistaken. Bears are large powerful mammals, who shouldn't be reckoned with. You should not cuddle a wild bear if you value your safety. Never get between a momma bear and her cubs.

YayText