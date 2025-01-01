Arabian nights, the camel emoji is perfect for depicting a desert or middle eastern feel. It’s popularly used to describe Wednesday, also known as hump day. There are two different camel emojis, a camel with one hump (dromedary camel), a camel with two humps (Bactrian camel). The camel can be used as a symbol to describe focus, tenacity, balance, and support.

Example: “Hey Jen, want to go to a happy hour on 🐪 day? They have 2 for 1 drinks!”

Copy

Keywords: camel, dromedary, hump

Codepoints: 1F42A

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )