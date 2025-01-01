Do you have some fish handy to feed a seal? Seals love the water and laying out to soak up some sun. The seal emoji shows a seal lying down with its four flippers extended. These water loving animals are very loud when they get together so it’s hard to miss a group of them. Seals are also a shark’s favorite treat, so they try and avoid those meetups. The seal emoji is commonly used when talking about the sea, the ocean, marine life, sharks, surfing, and seals. Use this emoji if you love sea creatures, nature, marine biology and seals! Example: Charlie is going to feed the 🦭 fish today.
