Seal

Do you have some fish handy to feed a seal? Seals love the water and laying out to soak up some sun. The seal emoji shows a seal lying down with its four flippers extended. These water loving animals are very loud when they get together so it’s hard to miss a group of them. Seals are also a shark’s favorite treat, so they try and avoid those meetups. The seal emoji is commonly used when talking about the sea, the ocean, marine life, sharks, surfing, and seals. Use this emoji if you love sea creatures, nature, marine biology and seals! Example: Charlie is going to feed the 🦭 fish today.

Keywords: sea lion, seal
Codepoints: 1F9AD
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
  • 🦟 mosquito
    Don’t leave the bug spray at home or you will be dinner for a swarm of mosquitoes. These flying insects love sucking out your blood. Mosquitoes often hang out in wet climates or by standing water. Be careful, they are known to carry diseases like malaria. A little bit of bug spray should do the trick.
  • 🦦 otter
    Otters are water loving animals with lots of charisma. At zoos around the world, they can often be seen twisting, turning, zipping around, and charming it up playfully in their aquatic habitats. Sea otters have the densest fur of any mammal. Otters will often use rocks as tools to crack open shells.
  • 🦫 beaver
    Need to build a dam? Hire a beaver! These large water rodents are some of the best dam builders in the world. The beaver emoji is often used to talk about this animal or to describe someone with bucked teeth like a beaver.
  • 🐟 fish
    Does it smell fishy in here? It’s probably this cute blue fish emoji!
  • 🐃 water buffalo
    Water buffalo are strong working animals that can be found in China, India, and beyond. They symbolize strength, power, and a love of water.
  • 🦈 shark
    Watch out for those teeth! The shark emoji depicts a grey colored shark. It can be used to communicate that danger is near, or to refer to someone as a predator. It also can be used just to show a shark.
  • 🦆 duck
    This feathered, billed duck emoji is a great addition to any conversation about wildlife, birds, or if you’ve just told a joke that really quacks someone up.
  • 🐫 two-hump camel
    The two-hump camel is similar to the camel emoji, but has—you guessed it—two humps as opposed to one. This desert-dweller takes it pretty easy, especially on Hump Day. Because two humps are better than one.
  • 🦥 sloth
    This…sloth…emoji…is…moving…very…slow. Take it easy and use this emoji of a sloth on a branch when you’re just looking to hang out.
  • 🐐 goat
    The goat is an animal that is mostly found in Southwest Asia or Eastern Europe. While this emoji shows the picture of a goat, this emoji is often used to describe the acronym G.O.A.T. meaning, Greatest of all time.
  • 🦍 gorilla
    Are gorillas the kings of the jungle? These powerful primates are large, strong, and tough. Use this emoji when talking about gorillas or someone who is as tough as a gorilla.
  • 🦬 bison
    Bison are strong and regal creatures from Europe and North America. They are powerful and tough yet endearing at the same time.
  • 🐪 camel
    What day is it? HUMP DAY! The camel emoji is often associated with the desert, an Arabian feel, or Wednesday... also known as hump day. Camels can go for long periods of time with little water.
  • 🐋 whale
    Whales are huge and if you have an appetite like a whale, you may need a big portion of food. Whales live in the ocean and sometimes blow water through their blowholes. This large sea animal is intelligent. People love to hop on a boat for a chance to watch a whale jump out of the water.
  • 🦝 raccoon
    Also known as the “trash panda,” the raccoon is a mysterious and mischievous mammal that gets into trouble (and trash) around the North American Continent.
  • 🦡 badger
    These nocturnal animals live burrows, and are known for fending off enemies! While the badger may be small, don’t be fooled it can be very aggressive. Honey badger are the grumpy badger celebrities of the internet.
  • 🦂 scorpion
    Watch out for the sting of a scorpion it can be deadly. Scorpions are poisonous eight-legged arachnids and they look scary. This emoji is often used with the horoscope sign, scorpio.
  • 🐛 bug
    While the bug emojis look different across every platform, most of them resemble a cute harmless caterpillar.
  • 🦩 flamingo
    Why are flamingos pink? These long-legged birds actually get their coloring from the foods they eat. Use the flamingo emoji when you need to add a bit of vacation flair to your texts.
  • 🐙 octopus
    The octopus is a slimy sea creature with eight tentacles that’s found in the ocean or on your plate at a sushi restaurant. The octopus is one of most intelligent sea animals. They are also known to be able to contort their bodies and escape out of the tiniest holes.

