Fish

This average blue fish is a great emoji for any ocean and sea-faring adventures. Whether you’re cooking up some seafood for dinner or visiting the aquarium, the fish emoji will add some flavor to your messages. You can also use the fish emoji for beach, boating, or fishing trips!

Keywords: fish, pisces, zodiac
Codepoints: 1F41F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

