This emoji showcases a simple, grey or white colored faucet. Depending on which platform you are viewing this emoji on, it can be drawn with (or without) a blue box surrounding the faucet and may have water pouring or dripping from the spout of the faucet in question. This symbol is used to indicate the water is of safe (and drinkable) quality and can be sent when describing how thirsty you are or when reminding your spouse or partner that the faucet is STILL dripping.
