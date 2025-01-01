Home

Potable water

This emoji showcases a simple, grey or white colored faucet. Depending on which platform you are viewing this emoji on, it can be drawn with (or without) a blue box surrounding the faucet and may have water pouring or dripping from the spout of the faucet in question. This symbol is used to indicate the water is of safe (and drinkable) quality and can be sent when describing how thirsty you are or when reminding your spouse or partner that the faucet is STILL dripping.

Keywords: drinking, potable, water
Codepoints: 1F6B0
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🚾 water closet
    This emoji features a blue square with the letters “W C” in the middle. It stands for water closet, of course, and is an international sign for restroom or bathroom.
  • 👘 kimono
    This emoji portrays a faucet running water into a drinking glass with a slash through it, which indicates non-potable water. This emoji is used to describe water that is not safe for drinking but can be used for other tasks.
  • 🔄 counterclockwise arrows button
    The counterclockwise arrows button is comprised of two white arrows moving in a cyclical circular motion against a grey square button backdrop.
  • ✳️ eight-spoked asterisk
    This emoji is the eight-spoked asterisk. It’s the large version of the regular asterisk symbol, which looks like *.
  • 🚱 non-potable water
    In the series of “do not” emojis, this red circle with a slash through it reveals a faucet. It’s the non-potable water emoji. I wouldn’t drink that if I were you.
  • 🚻 restroom
    This restroom emoji shows a block symbol that communicates the location of a multi-gendered bathroom.
  • ®️ registered
    The registered emoji is a small R inside a circle and refers to something being “registered” or owned by someone.
  • 🔫 pistol
    The water pistol emoji is a very sinister one indeed. Use this water gun to threaten your friends that you’ll soak them with water if they don’t pay you back for coffee.
  • ⬇️ down arrow
    The down arrow points directly downward and is shown atop a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and where it is is directly below.
  • ⬆️ up arrow
    The Up Arrow features a simple arrow pointing upwards. The arrow is often either white or black and may be encased in a blue box.
  • ⛓️ chains
    The Chains emoji features two silver-colored, metallic chains, circular loops overlapping. The chains are vertically aligned next to one another.
  • ☑️ check box with check
    The Check Box with Check emoji features a box (varied in color, depending on the platform) with a large check mark directly within the middle.
  • 🚭 no smoking
    Stop, no smoking here. This is a smoke free area. The No Smoking emoji is similar to the no smoking signs you see in public smoke free places. Cigarettes, vapes, cigars, and other tobacco products are not welcome.
  • 🇸🇧 flag: Solomon Islands
    The flag of Solomon Islands emoji shows a blue triangle in the top left corner with 5 white stars. There is a yellow dividing line from the bottom left corner to the top right. The bottom right corner triangle is green.
  • ↩️ right arrow curving left
    The right arrow curving left is an arrow that originally pointed right but changed its mind and has curved down to point left.
  • check mark button
    The Check Mark Button emoji features a white checkmark outline encased within a green box.
  • Aquarius
    If you are an Aquarius, astrology says you are progressive, original, and maybe a bit temperamental. Your horoscope also says you don’t like limitations, or being lonely. If your birthday falls between January 20 - February 18, you might have some of these zodiac traits.
  • 💦 sweat droplets
    The sweat droplets emoji showcases three, light blue water droplets, collectively splashing toward the right side of the screen. Sweating, salivating, or dripping some other which way.
  • Pisces
    The Pisces emoji shows the symbol for the astrological sign for Pisces. This can refer to anyone born between February 22nd and March 21st.
  • ♾️ infinity
    The infinity emoji is a mathematical symbol for infinite possibilities. It is an endless loop resembling an 8 sideways. Use it when referring to something that will go on forever.

