When used in the literal term, this emoji is great when telling your friends about your latest workout at the gym, or the hustle you had to put in, in order to get that promotion. More often than not, this emoji can also be used as various sexual innuendos. Can also be used when bragging about your new “drip”, meaning you bought yourself something expensive, primarily designer labels.

Keywords: comic, splashing, sweat, sweat droplets

Codepoints: 1F4A6

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )