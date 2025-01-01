Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Hearts / Emotion
    3. »
  3. Sweat droplets
YayText!

Sweat droplets

When used in the literal term, this emoji is great when telling your friends about your latest workout at the gym, or the hustle you had to put in, in order to get that promotion. More often than not, this emoji can also be used as various sexual innuendos. Can also be used when bragging about your new “drip”, meaning you bought yourself something expensive, primarily designer labels.

Keywords: comic, splashing, sweat, sweat droplets
Codepoints: 1F4A6
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 😰 anxious face with sweat
    This emoji is stressing! With a half blue face and a drop of sweat (or is that a tear?) on the left side, this emoji is dripping with anxiety.
  • 💭 thought balloon
    Hmmm…? Time to think about what to do. If you find yourself in a thoughtful, or mentally indecisive state, this emoji just might pop up. This may also come up if you're daydreaming, or if you're thinking things that are better left unspoken. These thought bubbles are often found in cartoons and comic books when someone is in deep thought.
  • 💨 dashing away
    What is that? A cloud? This emoji can be used behind another one to show something is leaving fast. (Poof, and its gone. Left in a cloud of smoke.) Or, it can also be used to show a fart.
  • 🌦️ sun behind rain cloud
    The Sun Behind Rain Cloud emoji features a bright yellow sun behind a fluffy grey cloud with blue raindrops falling from it.
  • 💧 droplet
    Drip, drop, the rain won’t stop. The droplet emoji is often used to describe a raindrop, teardrop, sweat, water, or a leak. It’s also an emoji used for the slang term “drip” which means to have fashionable style.
  • 😪 sleepy face
    I’m so tired, that snot is coming from my nose! The sleepy face emoji signifies that someone is in such a deep sleep, nothing can wake them up. Not even that big snot bubble.
  • 😠 angry face
    The angry face emoji depicts a yellow frowning face with furrowed eyebrows. Use this angry face when you’re upset over something, but you’re not quite at the pouty phase of your anger.
  • 🟣 purple circle
    The Purple Circle emoji features a simple, colored in purple circle, varying in hue and depth depending on platform.
  • 💤 zzz
    Zzzz-wha? Oh, you just woke up whomever is using the zzz emoji. They were fast asleep before. Sleeping, snoring, zzzzzzz's
  • 🇨🇩 flag: Congo - Kinshasa
    The flag of Congo - Kinshasa emoji features a blue background, with a yellow and red stripe diagonal stripe, and yellow star in the upper left corner.
  • 🤔 thinking face
    This thinking face rests its hand on its chin contemplatively, as if it’s been confronted with a very hard sudoku puzzle or someone speaking absolute nonsense. A hmmm face. A face scratching its chin expressing wonder, bewilderment, or processing some deep deep thoughts.
  • 😔 pensive face
    The pensive face is used to communicate gentle sadness like disappointment. This emoji is lost in deep thought, and has come to realize that it is but a speck.
  • 🌧️ cloud with rain
    It’s raining, it’s pouring. Don’t forget to grab your raincoat and umbrella for the wet weather. The cloud with rain emoji is the perfect emoji to describe a rainy day or a gloomy person that is raining on your parade.
  • 🇦🇮 flag: Anguilla
    The flag of Anguilla emoji features the coat-of-arms of Anguilla with a blue ensign.
  • 🇨🇺 flag: Cuba
    The Cuban flag emoji is made up of three blue and two white horizontal stripes that alternate from top to bottom. On the left side, there is a red sideways triangle with a white star in the middle.
  • 🌥️ sun behind large cloud
    The sun behind large cloud emoji shows a small sun peeking out behind a gargantuan cloud. It looks like the weather might be chilly today!
  • 🌤️ sun behind small cloud
    The sun behind small cloud emoji shows a small puffy white cloud with a peak of sunshine behind it. This emoji can be used to describe partially cloudy weather.
  • 🥴 woozy face
    Feeling a little sick or dizzy? The woozy face emoji can describe that feeling. Use this emoji when you are feeling faint, fatigue, nauseous or under the weather. Now, lay down and recover. This emoji's world is spinning.
  • 🇸🇧 flag: Solomon Islands
    The flag of Solomon Islands emoji shows a blue triangle in the top left corner with 5 white stars. There is a yellow dividing line from the bottom left corner to the top right. The bottom right corner triangle is green.
  • 😑 expressionless face
    If “I just can’t...even” was an emoji, this is it. This emoji screams “I have nothing to say, I have no way to react, I have no cares to give… or that was just dumb”

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText