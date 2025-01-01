The roof is leaking, grab the bucket! The droplet emoji can describe many types of drops including raindrops, teardrops, sweat, or water. The droplet emoji shows a single blue droplet. This emoji is often associated with rain, crying, and sweat. It’s also an emoji used for the slang term “drip” which means to have fashionable style. Use this emoji when you need to add a little “drip” to your conversation or if you want to be very visual about how much sweat you racked up walking to the store on a hot day. Example: There is a 💧 in the roof. It keeps dripping on my head.

