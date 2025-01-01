Home

Droplet

tear drop, sweat drop, or droplet

The roof is leaking, grab the bucket! The droplet emoji can describe many types of drops including raindrops, teardrops, sweat, or water. The droplet emoji shows a single blue droplet. This emoji is often associated with rain, crying, and sweat. It’s also an emoji used for the slang term “drip” which means to have fashionable style. Use this emoji when you need to add a little “drip” to your conversation or if you want to be very visual about how much sweat you racked up walking to the store on a hot day. Example: There is a 💧 in the roof. It keeps dripping on my head.

Keywords: cold, comic, drop, droplet, sweat
Codepoints: 1F4A7
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • umbrella with rain drops
    This emoji depicts plump rain drops falling onto a purple colored umbrella. Use this emoji to communicate wet rainy weather.
  • ⛈️ cloud with lightning and rain
    Rain rain go away. Oh wait, that a full-blown lighting storm. The cloud with lighting and rain emoji represents a bad storm. You can use this emoji to describe dangerous weather or an intense storm like a hurricane or tropical storm. Take cover, you don’t want to get soaked by the rain.
  • 💦 sweat droplets
    The sweat droplets emoji showcases three, light blue water droplets, collectively splashing toward the right side of the screen. Sweating, salivating, or dripping some other which way.
  • 🌧️ cloud with rain
    It’s raining, it’s pouring. Don’t forget to grab your raincoat and umbrella for the wet weather. The cloud with rain emoji is the perfect emoji to describe a rainy day or a gloomy person that is raining on your parade.
  • 😅 grinning face with sweat
    The grinning face with sweat emoji shows a closed-eyes laughing emoji with one drop of sweat on its forehead. This emoji is appropriate for when you are nervous or embarrassed, like when someone reads your embarrassing childhood diary. Or when the endorphins kick in. Runners high. Sweating to the oldies. Getting your second wind.
  • 😰 anxious face with sweat
    This emoji is stressing! With a half blue face and a drop of sweat (or is that a tear?) on the left side, this emoji is dripping with anxiety.
  • 🌤️ sun behind small cloud
    The sun behind small cloud emoji shows a small puffy white cloud with a peak of sunshine behind it. This emoji can be used to describe partially cloudy weather.
  • 🌩️ cloud with lightning
    This weather emoji is electric! The cloud with lightning shows a fluffy white cloud with a single streak of yellow or orange lightning.
  • 🥵 hot face
    Your car's broken down in the middle of the desert. Trying to ration those last few sips of water. No A/C. Vultures begin to circle.
  • 🌨️ cloud with snow
    This emoji depicts a fluffy white cloud with a handful of white snowflakes falling from it. Use this wintertime emoji when its time to go sledding or build a snowman.
  • 🌂 closed umbrella
    The Closed Umbrella emoji features a brightly colored umbrella, ranging in hue between platforms, facing downward at a diagonal slant.
  • 🌥️ sun behind large cloud
    The sun behind large cloud emoji shows a small sun peeking out behind a gargantuan cloud. It looks like the weather might be chilly today!
  • 💨 dashing away
    What is that? A cloud? This emoji can be used behind another one to show something is leaving fast. (Poof, and its gone. Left in a cloud of smoke.) Or, it can also be used to show a fart.
  • 😴 sleeping face
    I’m either so tired and need to get some sleep, or this presentation is just really boring and is putting me to sleep. Snore fest! Good night. This face is deep in dream. REM phase. Do not disturb.
  • 🕶️ sunglasses
    Whew the sun is bright out today! I need a pair of shades to block the light. Sunglasses are meant to protect your eyes, and make you look cool.
  • 🌦️ sun behind rain cloud
    The Sun Behind Rain Cloud emoji features a bright yellow sun behind a fluffy grey cloud with blue raindrops falling from it.
  • 😪 sleepy face
    I’m so tired, that snot is coming from my nose! The sleepy face emoji signifies that someone is in such a deep sleep, nothing can wake them up. Not even that big snot bubble.
  • ☁️ cloud
    The cloud emoji is a cute little puffy white cloud. Use it to indicate that the day will be a bit overcast.
  • hot beverage
    Tired? Need to wake up? Sip on a nice hot cup of coffee. The hot beverage emoji is a great one to use if it’s cold out and you want to warm up or if it’s early and you need caffeine to wake up.
  • 😓 downcast face with sweat
    The downcast face with sweat emoji has its eyes closed and is frowning with a big bead of sweat on its forehead. Clearly, this emoji is pretty disappointed with whatever just went down. Sad and frustrated. Breaking into a sweat.

