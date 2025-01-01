The rain may put a damper on your day, but at least the plants love it! The cloud with rain emoji shows a white cloud with raindrops beneath it. The cloud with rain emoji is best used to describe a dreary day with wet weather and lots of rain. This emoji can also be used to describe a gloomy, or mopey person that is sad or pessimistic and always “rains” on your parade. Use this emoji when the forecast is looking a bit cloudy and wet. Example: Steve, we can’t go to the beach, it’s 🌧

Codepoints: 1F327 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )