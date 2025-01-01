Home

Umbrella

The umbrella emoji is brightly colored and features a classic hook handle. This emoji is usually used to depict rainy weather, but can be used when simply talking about an umbrella. Umbrellas date back to more than 4,000 years ago in China, Egypt and Greece. While today we use them to shield from the rain, they were originally invented as shade from the sun.

Codepoints: 2602 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • sun behind cloud
    The Sun Behind Cloud emoji features half of a bright yellow sun behind a fluffy white cloud.
  • 🌂 closed umbrella
    The Closed Umbrella emoji features a brightly colored umbrella, ranging in hue between platforms, facing downward at a diagonal slant.
  • 🌤️ sun behind small cloud
    The sun behind small cloud emoji shows a small puffy white cloud with a peak of sunshine behind it. This emoji can be used to describe partially cloudy weather.
  • 🌦️ sun behind rain cloud
    The Sun Behind Rain Cloud emoji features a bright yellow sun behind a fluffy grey cloud with blue raindrops falling from it.
  • umbrella with rain drops
    This emoji depicts plump rain drops falling onto a purple colored umbrella. Use this emoji to communicate wet rainy weather.
  • ⛱️ umbrella on ground
    Umbrellas don’t always have to mean it’s raining, and the umbrella on ground emoji is a symbol of relaxation. It’s shown with different colored stripes, ready to block the sun for your day at the beach.
  • 🌧️ cloud with rain
    It’s raining, it’s pouring. Don’t forget to grab your raincoat and umbrella for the wet weather. The cloud with rain emoji is the perfect emoji to describe a rainy day or a gloomy person that is raining on your parade.
  • ⛈️ cloud with lightning and rain
    Rain rain go away. Oh wait, that a full-blown lighting storm. The cloud with lighting and rain emoji represents a bad storm. You can use this emoji to describe dangerous weather or an intense storm like a hurricane or tropical storm. Take cover, you don’t want to get soaked by the rain.
  • 🏖️ beach with umbrella
    Can you say vacation? The beach with umbrella emoji means that a beach or tropical island is calling your name. It’s time to lay out in the sun, tan, relax and sip on a nice cold drink.
  • 🌃 night with stars
    Head out on the town with the night with stars emoji. Let your friends know you’re ready to head out!
  • 🇹🇼 flag: Taiwan
    The flag emoji of Taiwan depicts a red background with a blue rectangle in the top left corner. Inside the shape, a white sun shines brightly.
  • 🌥️ sun behind large cloud
    The sun behind large cloud emoji shows a small sun peeking out behind a gargantuan cloud. It looks like the weather might be chilly today!
  • 🚪 door
    The door emoji is a small brown wooden door with a golden doorknob. It is used in relations to household discussions, or when you’d like to “show someone the door.
  • 🌩️ cloud with lightning
    This weather emoji is electric! The cloud with lightning shows a fluffy white cloud with a single streak of yellow or orange lightning.
  • 🏘️ houses
    The Houses emoji features an image of either two or three nude-colored houses grouped closely together, depending on the platform.
  • 🇦🇷 flag: Argentina
    The Argentinian flag emoji consists of a white horizontal stripe in the middle, sandwiched by two light blue stripes. In the center of the flag is a Sun of May emblem.
  • 🇳🇺 flag: Niue
    The Niue flag emoji shows a yellow background with a Union Jack symbol in the top left corner. There is a yellow star with a blue circle surrounding it in the center of the Union Jack. There are 4 smaller stars surrounding the central star.
  • 🇱🇺 flag: Luxembourg
    Luxembourg's flag emoji is similar to that of Netherlands with three horizontal stripes of red, white, and light blue.
  • ☁️ cloud
    The cloud emoji is a cute little puffy white cloud. Use it to indicate that the day will be a bit overcast.
  • 🛡️ shield
    The shield emoji shows a fantastical piece of armor used by fighters to protect them from attacks. The shield emoji can be used in any context of protection—mythical or not.

YayText