The umbrella emoji is brightly colored and features a classic hook handle. This emoji is usually used to depict rainy weather, but can be used when simply talking about an umbrella. Umbrellas date back to more than 4,000 years ago in China, Egypt and Greece. While today we use them to shield from the rain, they were originally invented as shade from the sun.

Codepoints: 2602 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )