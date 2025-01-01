The umbrella on ground emoji shows an umbrella in either red, blue, or rainbow stripes. Some platforms include sand indicating a beach, while others show the umbrella on the ground. This emoji can be used to symbolize relaxation or a day at the beach. It could also be used to say summer weather is here.
