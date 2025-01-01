Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Time / Weather
    3. »
  3. Umbrella on ground
YayText!

Umbrella on ground

The umbrella on ground emoji shows an umbrella in either red, blue, or rainbow stripes. Some platforms include sand indicating a beach, while others show the umbrella on the ground. This emoji can be used to symbolize relaxation or a day at the beach. It could also be used to say summer weather is here.

Codepoints: 26F1 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • ☂️ umbrella
    If you’re going to be singing in the rain, you’ll be needing an umbrella. This brightly colored umbrella emoji will show anyone that a rainy day can’t get you down.
  • sun behind cloud
    The Sun Behind Cloud emoji features half of a bright yellow sun behind a fluffy white cloud.
  • 🌦️ sun behind rain cloud
    The Sun Behind Rain Cloud emoji features a bright yellow sun behind a fluffy grey cloud with blue raindrops falling from it.
  • 🌤️ sun behind small cloud
    The sun behind small cloud emoji shows a small puffy white cloud with a peak of sunshine behind it. This emoji can be used to describe partially cloudy weather.
  • 🌂 closed umbrella
    The Closed Umbrella emoji features a brightly colored umbrella, ranging in hue between platforms, facing downward at a diagonal slant.
  • 🌧️ cloud with rain
    It’s raining, it’s pouring. Don’t forget to grab your raincoat and umbrella for the wet weather. The cloud with rain emoji is the perfect emoji to describe a rainy day or a gloomy person that is raining on your parade.
  • umbrella with rain drops
    This emoji depicts plump rain drops falling onto a purple colored umbrella. Use this emoji to communicate wet rainy weather.
  • 🌨️ cloud with snow
    This emoji depicts a fluffy white cloud with a handful of white snowflakes falling from it. Use this wintertime emoji when its time to go sledding or build a snowman.
  • ☁️ cloud
    The cloud emoji is a cute little puffy white cloud. Use it to indicate that the day will be a bit overcast.
  • 🇦🇷 flag: Argentina
    The Argentinian flag emoji consists of a white horizontal stripe in the middle, sandwiched by two light blue stripes. In the center of the flag is a Sun of May emblem.
  • 🥶 cold face
    Use this blue faced emoji when you're feeling cold as ice. When you are past shivering. Your teeth are no longer chattering. Your mouth is frozen shut. Your frost bitten nose is numb. If you stop moving, you'll die. You are a block of ice.
  • 🏖️ beach with umbrella
    Can you say vacation? The beach with umbrella emoji means that a beach or tropical island is calling your name. It’s time to lay out in the sun, tan, relax and sip on a nice cold drink.
  • 🌥️ sun behind large cloud
    The sun behind large cloud emoji shows a small sun peeking out behind a gargantuan cloud. It looks like the weather might be chilly today!
  • 🕶️ sunglasses
    Whew the sun is bright out today! I need a pair of shades to block the light. Sunglasses are meant to protect your eyes, and make you look cool.
  • 🌃 night with stars
    Head out on the town with the night with stars emoji. Let your friends know you’re ready to head out!
  • 🌩️ cloud with lightning
    This weather emoji is electric! The cloud with lightning shows a fluffy white cloud with a single streak of yellow or orange lightning.
  • 🌇 sunset
    It’s time to wind down, the sun is setting and the day is almost over. A sunset is a relaxing scene that is often enjoyed by everyone. It can be used as a symbol of romance for couples.
  • 🕴️ person in suit levitating
    Watch, as I use my powers to levitate off the ground. This magical emoji is hard to believe with your eyes. This emoji is used to show the majestic powers of levitation, or floating off of the ground.
  • 🇦🇬 flag: Antigua & Barbuda
    The flag of Antigua & Barbuda emoji features three horizontal stripes of black, blue, and white -- with two red right triangles sandwiching the stripes. Additionally, a rising (or setting) yellow sun is depicted on top of the black stripe.
  • 🌞 sun with face
    This sun with face emoji is a simple, yellow sun with facial features, as you would see drawn by a child. When the sun smiles down on you, everything is all right.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText