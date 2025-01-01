This emoji is the moodier, angrier version of its counterpart “Sun Behind Cloud.” This is because the cloud is darker and oftentimes shown as grey, with raindrops falling from it. Since the sun is also out, this is an indicator that there is a chance of a nicer (and drier) afternoon or evening. Use this emoji to discuss the weather with your friends, especially useful when making future plans or to simply remind them to bring an umbrella or a raincoat!
