Sun behind rain cloud

This emoji is the moodier, angrier version of its counterpart “Sun Behind Cloud.” This is because the cloud is darker and oftentimes shown as grey, with raindrops falling from it. Since the sun is also out, this is an indicator that there is a chance of a nicer (and drier) afternoon or evening. Use this emoji to discuss the weather with your friends, especially useful when making future plans or to simply remind them to bring an umbrella or a raincoat!

Codepoints: 1F326 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • sun behind cloud
    The Sun Behind Cloud emoji features half of a bright yellow sun behind a fluffy white cloud.
  • 🌤️ sun behind small cloud
    The sun behind small cloud emoji shows a small puffy white cloud with a peak of sunshine behind it. This emoji can be used to describe partially cloudy weather.
  • 🌥️ sun behind large cloud
    The sun behind large cloud emoji shows a small sun peeking out behind a gargantuan cloud. It looks like the weather might be chilly today!
  • 🌧️ cloud with rain
    It’s raining, it’s pouring. Don’t forget to grab your raincoat and umbrella for the wet weather. The cloud with rain emoji is the perfect emoji to describe a rainy day or a gloomy person that is raining on your parade.
  • ☂️ umbrella
    If you’re going to be singing in the rain, you’ll be needing an umbrella. This brightly colored umbrella emoji will show anyone that a rainy day can’t get you down.
  • 🌩️ cloud with lightning
    This weather emoji is electric! The cloud with lightning shows a fluffy white cloud with a single streak of yellow or orange lightning.
  • ☀️ sun
    The sun emoji is a cartoonish depiction of the galaxy’s largest star, with pointy illustrated rays coming out from the central yellow circle.
  • 🌇 sunset
    It’s time to wind down, the sun is setting and the day is almost over. A sunset is a relaxing scene that is often enjoyed by everyone. It can be used as a symbol of romance for couples.
  • ⛈️ cloud with lightning and rain
    Rain rain go away. Oh wait, that a full-blown lighting storm. The cloud with lighting and rain emoji represents a bad storm. You can use this emoji to describe dangerous weather or an intense storm like a hurricane or tropical storm. Take cover, you don’t want to get soaked by the rain.
  • umbrella with rain drops
    This emoji depicts plump rain drops falling onto a purple colored umbrella. Use this emoji to communicate wet rainy weather.
  • 🇹🇼 flag: Taiwan
    The flag emoji of Taiwan depicts a red background with a blue rectangle in the top left corner. Inside the shape, a white sun shines brightly.
  • 🌨️ cloud with snow
    This emoji depicts a fluffy white cloud with a handful of white snowflakes falling from it. Use this wintertime emoji when its time to go sledding or build a snowman.
  • ⛱️ umbrella on ground
    Umbrellas don’t always have to mean it’s raining, and the umbrella on ground emoji is a symbol of relaxation. It’s shown with different colored stripes, ready to block the sun for your day at the beach.
  • 🌪️ tornado
    Tornadoes are scary weather events that cause chaos and havoc. Let your friends and family know one is headed your way.
  • 🇲🇼 flag: Malawi
    The Malawi flag emoji shows 3 horizontal stripes. There is a black stripe on top, red stripe in the middle, and a green stripe at the bottom. Sitting centered on the black stripe is a red half-sun.
  • 💦 sweat droplets
    The sweat droplets emoji showcases three, light blue water droplets, collectively splashing toward the right side of the screen. Sweating, salivating, or dripping some other which way.
  • 🇵🇭 flag: Philippines
    The flag of Philippines emoji displays a blue stripe on top and a red stripe on the bottom. Connecting the 2 stripes is a white triangle with 3 small yellow stars in each corner of the triangle. There is a yellow sun in the middle of the white triangle as well.
  • ☁️ cloud
    The cloud emoji is a cute little puffy white cloud. Use it to indicate that the day will be a bit overcast.
  • 🌅 sunrise
    A beautiful and relaxing sunrise can be seen all over the world. Just make sure to wake up early and look to the east to catch the sun rising. The sun rising means the day is beginning. Time to wake up and make some coffee.
  • 🏡 house with garden
    Similar to the house emoji, the house with garden emoji simply adds the element of greenery to the otherwise plain home.

