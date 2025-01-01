When the sun goes down that means the day is coming to an end. The sunset emoji is a relaxing one. The sunset emoji shows the sun shining in the sky with an orange tint signifying the sunset. This emoji is often associated with sunsets, the end of the day, or romantic settings. Use the sunset emoji when talking about sunsets, something relaxing, a romantic setting or the end of the day. Example: Drew is taking me to the river for wine during the 🌇

Keywords: dusk, sun, sunset

Codepoints: 1F307

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )