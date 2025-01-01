Home

Sunset

When the sun goes down that means the day is coming to an end. The sunset emoji is a relaxing one. The sunset emoji shows the sun shining in the sky with an orange tint signifying the sunset. This emoji is often associated with sunsets, the end of the day, or romantic settings. Use the sunset emoji when talking about sunsets, something relaxing, a romantic setting or the end of the day. Example: Drew is taking me to the river for wine during the 🌇

Keywords: dusk, sun, sunset
Codepoints: 1F307
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🌅 sunrise
    A beautiful and relaxing sunrise can be seen all over the world. Just make sure to wake up early and look to the east to catch the sun rising. The sun rising means the day is beginning. Time to wake up and make some coffee.
  • 🌄 sunrise over mountains
    The sun always rises to the east. When there are mountains present, it makes for a very natural photo moment. You’ll have to wake up very early in the morning to see this relaxing site.
  • 🌆 cityscape at dusk
    There’s nothing like sunset over a city. The light of the buildings and the fading light of the sun create true beauty and majesty that cannot be compared.
  • sun behind cloud
    The Sun Behind Cloud emoji features half of a bright yellow sun behind a fluffy white cloud.
  • 🇲🇼 flag: Malawi
    The Malawi flag emoji shows 3 horizontal stripes. There is a black stripe on top, red stripe in the middle, and a green stripe at the bottom. Sitting centered on the black stripe is a red half-sun.
  • 🌤️ sun behind small cloud
    The sun behind small cloud emoji shows a small puffy white cloud with a peak of sunshine behind it. This emoji can be used to describe partially cloudy weather.
  • 🌦️ sun behind rain cloud
    The Sun Behind Rain Cloud emoji features a bright yellow sun behind a fluffy grey cloud with blue raindrops falling from it.
  • 🌨️ cloud with snow
    This emoji depicts a fluffy white cloud with a handful of white snowflakes falling from it. Use this wintertime emoji when its time to go sledding or build a snowman.
  • 🌧️ cloud with rain
    It’s raining, it’s pouring. Don’t forget to grab your raincoat and umbrella for the wet weather. The cloud with rain emoji is the perfect emoji to describe a rainy day or a gloomy person that is raining on your parade.
  • 🇨🇴 flag: Colombia
    The Colombian flag emoji shows three horizontal stripes of yellow, blue, and red. The yellow band is on top and thicker than the two beneath it.
  • 🌉 bridge at night
    Cue the ritzy jazz music, it’s time to take a cinematic walk on the bridge at night emoji. The bridge at night emoji shows a suspension bridge at, you guessed it, night time.
  • 🇹🇰 flag: Tokelau
    The flag emoji of Tokelau consists of a navy blue background with a yellow Tokelauan canoe and four stars representing the Southern cross.
  • tent
    Gather around the campfire, but first set up the tent. If you love the outdoors, then camping is life. Make sure to have a good quality camping tent so it doesn’t rip or blow away. Don’t forget the bug spray and watch out for bears!
  • 🇻🇪 flag: Venezuela
    Venezuela's flag emoji is made up of three horizontal stripes of yellow, blue and red. Eight white stars are arranged in a half-circle in the center of the flag.
  • 🌁 foggy
    Sometimes when you get lost in the fog, you end up in a beautiful place, but you may also end up on the side of the road..so be careful when there is foggy weather. The cloud-like, dewy fog is hard to see through and may block something from the naked eye.
  • 🏙️ cityscape
    Heading out on the town? Traveling to a big city? Cityscapes are beautiful and iconic.
  • 🌥️ sun behind large cloud
    The sun behind large cloud emoji shows a small sun peeking out behind a gargantuan cloud. It looks like the weather might be chilly today!
  • 🇰🇮 flag: Kiribati
    The Kiribati flag emoji shows a red rectangle with white and blue waves interweaving the bottom half. On top of the waves is a yellow half sunset with a yellow bird directly above the sun.
  • ⛰️ mountain
    The mountain emoji shows a giant mountain or group of mountains, ripe for climbing, hiking, or just admiring.
  • 🇲🇰 flag: North Macedonia
    The flag emoji of North Macedonia proudly displays a radiant sun in the center with eight rays reaching out to the edges of the flag.

