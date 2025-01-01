The cloud with snow emoji depicts a big fluffy cloud emoji, with snowflakes gently drifting to the ground. The number of snowflakes and their shape varies depending on platform. When the meteorologist tweets this emoji, that means its time to light a fire, make yourself a warm cup of hot cocoa, and enjoy winter's magic. It's snowing!
