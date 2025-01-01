The watch emoji is a sleek dark-colored wristwatch with an analog face. Used to tell time, accessorize and outfit, and tout wealth, wristwatches are very popular among both men and women. Use this emoji when talking about the concept of time or about fashion.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.