Watch

The watch emoji is a sleek dark-colored wristwatch with an analog face. Used to tell time, accessorize and outfit, and tout wealth, wristwatches are very popular among both men and women. Use this emoji when talking about the concept of time or about fashion.

Keywords: clock, watch
Codepoints: 231A
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
YayText