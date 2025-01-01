Have you ever seen a crater on the earth? It was most likely created by a fiery comet from space. The comet emoji shows a rocky sphere with flames. The color and style of the comet varies based on the emoji keyboard. The comet emoji is often used when talking about outer space, space comets, and shooting stars. This emoji could also be used when talking about some of the dangers of space or damage from comets. Use this emoji in your next conversation about space. Example: That crater was created by a ☄ 100 million years ago.

Keywords: outer space

Codepoints: 2604 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )