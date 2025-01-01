One giant leap for mankind! Astronauts are some of the coolest scientists on, or off earth. These space loving people are always searching for new galactic discoveries. The astronaut emoji shows a person in a white spacesuit and a space helmet. The astronaut emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. This interstellar emoji is related to space, science, rockets, space stations, zero gravity, the moon, planets, and the galaxy. Use this emoji to describe a space mission, an astronaut or someone who loves space. Example: Can we see the new Apollo movie? I’m obsessed with the guys in the space suits 🧑‍🚀🧑‍🚀🧑‍🚀

Keywords: astronaut, rocket

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F680

Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1 )