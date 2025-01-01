Home

Astronaut

One giant leap for mankind! Astronauts are some of the coolest scientists on, or off earth. These space loving people are always searching for new galactic discoveries. The astronaut emoji shows a person in a white spacesuit and a space helmet. The astronaut emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. This interstellar emoji is related to space, science, rockets, space stations, zero gravity, the moon, planets, and the galaxy. Use this emoji to describe a space mission, an astronaut or someone who loves space. Example: Can we see the new Apollo movie? I’m obsessed with the guys in the space suits 🧑‍🚀🧑‍🚀🧑‍🚀

Keywords: astronaut, rocket
Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F680
Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1)
Related emoji

  • 🚀 rocket
    They say shoot for the moon, and you’ll land among the stars. Well, you’ll need a rocket to get there. Hopefully, you make it to the moon, though.
  • ☄️ comet
    Is that a shooting star or a flaming comet in the sky? Watch out, if the comet crashes to earth it will create a huge crater. Use the comet emoji when talking about outer space and space comets.
  • 🌌 milky way
    Look at all of the stars in the sky. The milky way galaxy is the planet earth’s home. There are so many stars in space, and many of the star formations are directly related to astrology, zodiac signs , and horoscopes. Use this emoji when talking about stars, night life, space, or the solar system.
  • 🌗 last quarter moon
    This last quarter moon emoji resembles a circular rock with the right-side cast in shadow. Feeling spooky? It will be dark, soon.
  • 🔭 telescope
    The telescope emoji is your ticket to a whole world of space you’ve never seen before. Use this emoji when talking about astronomy or the wonders of the universe.
  • 🌓 first quarter moon
    The first quarter moon emoji reveals a yellowed moon half shroud in shadow on its left side.
  • 🌑 new moon
    The new moon emoji refers to the new moon phase that is the first of eight moon phases. In the new moon, the moon appears completely dark, not lit by the sun at all.
  • 🌘 waning crescent moon
    The waning crescent moon emoji depicts the moon in the phase before new moon. In this phase, the moon is only a small sliver of light, and is growing smaller.
  • 🇸🇬 flag: Singapore
    The Singapore flag emoji has a red stripe on the top half of the flag and a white stripe on the bottom half of the flag. On the red stripe, a white half-moon sites on the far-left side with 5 white 5-point stars sitting directly to the right of the half-moon.
  • 🌠 shooting star
    Make a wish! That’s a shooting star. This rare occurrence can only be seen in the night sky. Look closely at all of the stars in space and you may find one. They are supposed to be very lucky.
  • 🏇 horse racing
    And they’re off! The horse racing emoji shows a jockey on a horse moving quickly around the track. Hope they’re who you bet on!
  • 🌒 waxing crescent moon
    The Waxing Crescent Moon emoji features a round gold or silver moon being overtaken by a dark shadow, where only a small crescent of color can be seen on the far right side.
  • 👽 alien
    Greetings humans we’ve traveled here from another planet to take over the world. This little green (or silver) alien emoji is the extraterrestrial symbol of happiness, science fiction, and all things outer space.Warning: These emojis abduct smilie emojis in their sleep.
  • 🌖 waning gibbous moon
    The Waning Gibbous Moon emoji features a mostly full moon, with a small crescent of shadow on the far right side.
  • 🌔 waxing gibbous moon
    The Waxing Gibbous Moon emoji features a round, yellow moon, which is mostly full and has a small, dark crescent shadow on its far left side.
  • 🪐 ringed planet
    Since Saturn is the only planet with visible rings, this has got to be it. This emoji depicts the sixth planet from the sun.
  • 🕴️ person in suit levitating
    Watch, as I use my powers to levitate off the ground. This magical emoji is hard to believe with your eyes. This emoji is used to show the majestic powers of levitation, or floating off of the ground.
  • 🇷🇼 flag: Rwanda
    The flag of Rwanda emoji displays light blue on the top half, with a yellow stripe below the light blue and a green stripe at the bottom. In the top right corner in the middle of the light blue stripe sits a yellow sun.
  • 🇩🇯 flag: Djibouti
    The flag of Djibouti emoji is made up of light blue and green sections on the top and bottom. A white triangle on the left side of the flag holds a five-pointed red star in the middle.
  • 🚧 construction
    The construction emoji shows two yellow and black flashing construction signs, indicating that there may be road work or other labor going on ahead. Use this emoji to tell others to use caution!

