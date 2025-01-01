E.T. phone home. The alien emoji has traveled from another planet to take over the world and your screen. The alien emoji shows a creature with a balloon-shaped head, oval eyes, and a smile. It’s a friendly alien. This emoji gives off a feeling of sci-fi, outer space, extraterrestrial life, aliens, and space fantasy. Use this emoji when talking about aliens, outer space, planets, science fiction, and the future. Example: Do you think there are 👽 on Mars?

Keywords: alien, creature, extraterrestrial, face, fantasy, ufo

Codepoints: 1F47D

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )