E.T. phone home. The alien emoji has traveled from another planet to take over the world and your screen. The alien emoji shows a creature with a balloon-shaped head, oval eyes, and a smile. It’s a friendly alien. This emoji gives off a feeling of sci-fi, outer space, extraterrestrial life, aliens, and space fantasy. Use this emoji when talking about aliens, outer space, planets, science fiction, and the future. Example: Do you think there are 👽 on Mars?
