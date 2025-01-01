Home

Alien

E.T. phone home. The alien emoji has traveled from another planet to take over the world and your screen. The alien emoji shows a creature with a balloon-shaped head, oval eyes, and a smile. It’s a friendly alien. This emoji gives off a feeling of sci-fi, outer space, extraterrestrial life, aliens, and space fantasy. Use this emoji when talking about aliens, outer space, planets, science fiction, and the future. Example: Do you think there are 👽 on Mars?

Keywords: alien, creature, extraterrestrial, face, fantasy, ufo
Codepoints: 1F47D
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🔭 telescope
    The telescope emoji is your ticket to a whole world of space you’ve never seen before. Use this emoji when talking about astronomy or the wonders of the universe.
  • 🤖 robot
    Domo Arigato Mr. Roboto. Is it here to take over the world or is the robot emoji, just a friend looking to help out the human race?
  • 👾 alien monster
    This space invaders video game looking symbol is actually an alien monster that's going to suck out your brains! Kidding, but this little guy is in fact a monster from outer space so beware.
  • 🤕 face with head-bandage
    The face with head-bandage emoji is a distressed-looking face with a bandage wrapped around its forehead. Use it when you’ve got a boo-boo and you’re sad about it. Feel better little yellow emoji.
  • 📡 satellite antenna
    Needing to communicate over long distances? Watching satellite TV? Wanting to get a satellite dish? Talking to aliens in outer space? Then, this emoji is the one for you.
  • 🧑‍🚀 astronaut
    “It’s a bird, it’s a plane, It’s something going to outer space.” “That rocket launch was awesome!” “I hope their space suits are working.” These may be the thoughts that go through your head when thinking about an astronaut going to the moon!
  • 🌗 last quarter moon
    This last quarter moon emoji resembles a circular rock with the right-side cast in shadow. Feeling spooky? It will be dark, soon.
  • 🙃 upside-down face
    Someone’s world just got flipped around upside down. The upside-down face has many levels and meanings. Use this emoji when you are feeling flirty, sarcastic, curious, not-very-normal, comedic, or even overwhelmed.
  • 🪐 ringed planet
    Since Saturn is the only planet with visible rings, this has got to be it. This emoji depicts the sixth planet from the sun.
  • 😬 grimacing face
    Eek face. Perfect for when conversations get awkward. Or when your teacher catches you playing games on your phone when you should be studying.
  • 💡 light bulb
    I have an idea! The lightbulb just went off in my head. A lightbulb is needed to light up a lamp, but it’s also the sign of an idea or intelligence.
  • 🚀 rocket
    They say shoot for the moon, and you’ll land among the stars. Well, you’ll need a rocket to get there. Hopefully, you make it to the moon, though.
  • 🤯 exploding head
    Omg this is mindblowing! The exploding head emoji is best used to describe a point in time where something is so outrageous, innovative, exciting, or frustrating that it blows your mind and makes your head explode with excitement, questions, and curiosity.
  • 🌜 last quarter moon face
    The last quarter moon face shows a crescent moon with a sly face on it in profile. This moon emoji is looking to the right, perhaps at a star or at another planet in the galaxy.
  • 🌠 shooting star
    Make a wish! That’s a shooting star. This rare occurrence can only be seen in the night sky. Look closely at all of the stars in space and you may find one. They are supposed to be very lucky.
  • 🌓 first quarter moon
    The first quarter moon emoji reveals a yellowed moon half shroud in shadow on its left side.
  • 🤧 sneezing face
    Achoo! The sneezing face emoji winces and holds a tissue up to its nose as it sneezes. This emoji is appropriate when the pollen count is high and allergy season is upon you.
  • 😨 fearful face
    The fearful face emoji looks blue from its eyebrows up and has an expression of sheer fright! This emoji is perfect for when you’ve just been scared by something shocking.
  • 🥴 woozy face
    Feeling a little sick or dizzy? The woozy face emoji can describe that feeling. Use this emoji when you are feeling faint, fatigue, nauseous or under the weather. Now, lay down and recover. This emoji's world is spinning.
  • 🪄 magic wand
    Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! With the wave of my magic wand I shall make you rich! Did it work? A magic wand is used by magicians, witches, wizards and other magical creatures to make magic happen.

