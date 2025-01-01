Robots are taking over the world! Or maybe they are just here to make like on earth easier. Either way, the robot emoji is here to stay. The emoji has a robotic look. A square shape, metal colored head, wide-open eyes, an antenna, a robot nose and ears. Use this emoji when talking about a robot, a machine, or to call someone, robot-like. Maybe they don’t have any feelings like a robot, or they function like a robot. This emoji is also often used when referring to science or technology. Example “Ken is such a robot. 🤖 He has no emotion and follows the same routine everyday.”

Keywords: face, monster, robot

Codepoints: 1F916

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )