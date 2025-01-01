This emoji is so irritated he needs to release some steam. This face expresses annoyance and anger in a playful way. If you’re looking for an emoji that translates to “UGH!” this is the one. He might be frustrated with work or exasperated with his significant other, but either way he is not happy about it!

Keywords: face, face with steam from nose, triumph, won

Codepoints: 1F624

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )