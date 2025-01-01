Feeling sick? Use the nauseated face emoji to communicate your disgust, repulsion, or distaste. This green face looks uncomfortable… I think they’re about to vomit! Whether you’re feeling genuinely ill or just emotional, this emoji says “you make me want to puke.”
