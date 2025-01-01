Muppet fans may recognize this frog emoji as Kermit, but the green smiling frog face can be used to show glee as well. When coupled with the coffee emoji it harkens to the, “But that’s none of my business.” meme. Use the pair when you’re commenting on someone else’s life choices, or to give the frog emoji a break from snapping up flies.

Keywords: face, frog

Codepoints: 1F438

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )