Frog

Muppet fans may recognize this frog emoji as Kermit, but the green smiling frog face can be used to show glee as well. When coupled with the coffee emoji it harkens to the, “But that’s none of my business.” meme. Use the pair when you’re commenting on someone else’s life choices, or to give the frog emoji a break from snapping up flies.

Keywords: face, frog
Codepoints: 1F438
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🤢 nauseated face
    This nauseated face has a green tint and bulging cheeks. Watch out! This sick guy could puke at any moment.
  • 😝 squinting face with tongue
    The squinting face with tongue emoji features a yellow face, eyes squeezed tightly shut and a long, pink tongue sticking out of a smiling mouth. Maybe this emoji just ate something rotten, maybe it took a shot of some strong alcohol, or maybe it just said something mean, but is now like -- just kidding.
  • 👃 nose
    The nose knows, doesn’t it? Something smell fishy? Something smell yummy? Or does something just plain smell?
  • 🤧 sneezing face
    Achoo! The sneezing face emoji winces and holds a tissue up to its nose as it sneezes. This emoji is appropriate when the pollen count is high and allergy season is upon you.
  • 🐮 cow face
    The cow face emoji could win the best barn animal of the year award. Who could say no to that face? Moo.
  • 😛 face with tongue
    What a silly little emoji sticking out its tongue. This one can be used to be goofy. Just kidding! I’m so silly! A na-na-na-na-boo-boo taunt. Or, for some it could be suggestive.
  • 🐷 pig face
    The pig face emoji is just the face of a very cartoonish pink piggy. This emoji can be used in a cuter context than the other pig emoji, which shows a more realistic view of a large farm pig.
  • 🐖 pig
    Oink Oink, Is that a pig on the farm? This pink animal is cherished by farmers because the big swine sell for a lot of money. Meat like ham, bacon and other pork products come from pigs. Some piglets are kept as pets. Pigs are also very smart animals. Pigs can often be found wallowing in mud. They have distinct flat noses. Often pink colored.
  • 😂 face with tears of joy
    Is that emoji sad? No, it is just laughing so hard it’s crying! It definitely just hear the funniest joke in the world. This emoji is the perfect reply to company Slack messages, to make your co-workers feel like they're hilarious.
  • 🙃 upside-down face
    Someone’s world just got flipped around upside down. The upside-down face has many levels and meanings. Use this emoji when you are feeling flirty, sarcastic, curious, not-very-normal, comedic, or even overwhelmed.
  • 😜 winking face with tongue
    This emoji depicts a silly winking emoji sticking out its tongue. This is the default face that some people make when taking selfies. Pairs well with peace signs.
  • 🦝 raccoon
    Also known as the “trash panda,” the raccoon is a mysterious and mischievous mammal that gets into trouble (and trash) around the North American Continent.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • 😁 beaming face with smiling eyes
    I can’t let go of the excitement! The beaming face emoji is like the grinning face emoji multiplied by 100,000. It expresses the ultimate feeling of happiness, pleasure, excitement, and all of the things that make you feel good.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 🧐 face with monocle
    Why is this emoji wearing a monocle? And why is it frowning? Maybe a detective inspecting a clue. Or, maybe The Duke of Emojishire disapproving of that stain on your lapel. Next time, don't eat jelly donuts before meeting with royals. Use this emoji to communicate that you are thinking about something quizzically or intensely.
  • 🐢 turtle
    The Turtle emoji features a generic-looking green turtle, often found at park ponds or at pet stores. Its neck is extended upward and it seems to be smiling.
  • 🥺 pleading face
    When the puppy dog eyes come out, the pleading begins. The pleading face emoji is used to plead or beg for something. Use this emoji when you really need your friend to watch your dog for the weekend, and they don’t want to.
  • 😯 hushed face
    The Hushed Face emoji features a yellow face with wide eyes, raised eyebrows and a wide open mouth, forming the letter “O.” A quiet and concerned, but still shocked and surprised expression. When your best friend tells you the reason that they broke with their partner.
  • 🐂 ox
    Feeling like a beast of burden? Use this image of a horned ox to show it. Ox can often be found pulling wagon and hauling supplies. They can survive in hard climates and are much stronger than horses.

YayText