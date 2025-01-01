The ox, complete with its beautiful set of horns, has been used as a work animal the world over for centuries. Known for being strong and hard workers, oxen are highly useful in farm work. If you yourself feel like you are being driven to work, work, work sometimes, an ox emoji can show that feeling.
