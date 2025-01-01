Home

Raccoon

These nocturnal ninjas might be cuties with their ringed tails but watch out for their mischief! The raccoon emoji represents a mammal common to North America, also known as the trash panda. Raccoons have dexterous little paws that are great for solving puzzles (and getting into the garbage!). These smart animals can cause a lot of trouble for homeowners, so if someone’s sending you this, they might need some help! Or maybe they have a pet raccoon.

Keywords: curious, raccoon, sly
Codepoints: 1F99D
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
Related emoji

  • 🦡 badger
    These nocturnal animals live burrows, and are known for fending off enemies! While the badger may be small, don’t be fooled it can be very aggressive. Honey badger are the grumpy badger celebrities of the internet.
  • 🪳 cockroach
    The cockroach emoji is uncommon in the emoji world, and is hopefully just as uncommon in your living space. Use these when discussing unkept living conditions or what you think might be left after a nuclear apocalypse.
  • 🦦 otter
    Otters are water loving animals with lots of charisma. At zoos around the world, they can often be seen twisting, turning, zipping around, and charming it up playfully in their aquatic habitats. Sea otters have the densest fur of any mammal. Otters will often use rocks as tools to crack open shells.
  • 🦬 bison
    Bison are strong and regal creatures from Europe and North America. They are powerful and tough yet endearing at the same time.
  • 🦥 sloth
    This…sloth…emoji…is…moving…very…slow. Take it easy and use this emoji of a sloth on a branch when you’re just looking to hang out.
  • 🦟 mosquito
    Don’t leave the bug spray at home or you will be dinner for a swarm of mosquitoes. These flying insects love sucking out your blood. Mosquitoes often hang out in wet climates or by standing water. Be careful, they are known to carry diseases like malaria. A little bit of bug spray should do the trick.
  • 🐖 pig
    Oink Oink, Is that a pig on the farm? This pink animal is cherished by farmers because the big swine sell for a lot of money. Meat like ham, bacon and other pork products come from pigs. Some piglets are kept as pets. Pigs are also very smart animals. Pigs can often be found wallowing in mud. They have distinct flat noses. Often pink colored.
  • 🐑 ewe
    The ewe emoji shows a profile full-body view of a female sheep. This ewe is rather fluffy and ready to be shorn. They are a source of wool. Use this emoji to say, “I love ewe!” The sheep emoji can also be used to mean a "blind follower" (ie, sheeple).
  • 🦌 deer
    The deer is a beautiful and majestic creature. With its stunning antlers and its elusive nature, its no wonder hunters abound when deer are in season.
  • 🐗 boar
    Watch out for that wild animal! This is a boar, which is not to be confused with a pig. The brown fur and tusks set it apart, and it’s not domesticated.
  • 🐀 rat
    Eek! It’s the rat emoji, shown here in profile view. Rats are common in the alleys of cities and other urban areas, and are often seen as miscreants on the sidewalks.
  • 🦂 scorpion
    Watch out for the sting of a scorpion it can be deadly. Scorpions are poisonous eight-legged arachnids and they look scary. This emoji is often used with the horoscope sign, scorpio.
  • 🦈 shark
    Watch out for those teeth! The shark emoji depicts a grey colored shark. It can be used to communicate that danger is near, or to refer to someone as a predator. It also can be used just to show a shark.
  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🦊 fox
    A smart, slick, and tricky animal, the fox emoji is perfect to describe someone or something that may be a little shifty. Be careful, or this fox may outsmart you.
  • 🦗 cricket
    The cricket emoji shows the leaping, long-legged insect we all know and (maybe) love. The cricket can accompany any messaging about silence in response to something said.
  • 🐮 cow face
    The cow face emoji could win the best barn animal of the year award. Who could say no to that face? Moo.
  • 🐻 bear
    The bear emoji is just the face or head of a bear and looks rather cartoonish and cuddly like a teddy bear. This bear face emoji is cute, but don't be mistaken. Bears are large powerful mammals, who shouldn't be reckoned with. You should not cuddle a wild bear if you value your safety. Never get between a momma bear and her cubs.
  • 🐷 pig face
    The pig face emoji is just the face of a very cartoonish pink piggy. This emoji can be used in a cuter context than the other pig emoji, which shows a more realistic view of a large farm pig.
  • 🐿️ chipmunk
    Chipmunks are cute small brown woodland creatures. Two famous cartoon chipmunks are Chip & Dale rescue rangers. The Chipmunk emoji features a rodent-like creature facing to the left, holding a nut in its front paws, its tail curled behind its back.

