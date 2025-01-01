These nocturnal ninjas might be cuties with their ringed tails but watch out for their mischief! The raccoon emoji represents a mammal common to North America, also known as the trash panda. Raccoons have dexterous little paws that are great for solving puzzles (and getting into the garbage!). These smart animals can cause a lot of trouble for homeowners, so if someone’s sending you this, they might need some help! Or maybe they have a pet raccoon.

Keywords: curious, raccoon, sly

Codepoints: 1F99D

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )