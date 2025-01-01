Elephants are majestically large creatures that roam about Asia and Africa. They have long trunks and ivory tusks. Unfortunately, those tusks make them targets of poachers and the species is threatened, though not currently endangered. Some elephant emojis show these tusks, and others do not. The elephant is facing left and is full-bodied in most versions.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.