This T-rex emoji depicts a tyrannosaurus rex in either green or brown with ferocious teeth ready to chow down on any meat it can find as a carnivore. These t-rexes are often known for their tiny arms and big heads, so they’d be a great addition to any conversation about creatures with funny proportions.
