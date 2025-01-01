Home

T-Rex

This T-rex emoji depicts a tyrannosaurus rex in either green or brown with ferocious teeth ready to chow down on any meat it can find as a carnivore. These t-rexes are often known for their tiny arms and big heads, so they’d be a great addition to any conversation about creatures with funny proportions.

Keywords: t-rex, tyrannosaurus rex
Codepoints: 1F996
Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0)
Related emoji

  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🦙 llama
    The llama is a fluffy animal with a long neck. It’s usually found in South America. Llamas are very strong animals that work together. They are also the rockstars of the animal kingdom.
  • 🦢 swan
    A swan is known for its beauty and grace. This bird is commonly found resting on a lake or another body of water. Use this emoji when talking about swans, or something classy and graceful.
  • 🦩 flamingo
    Why are flamingos pink? These long-legged birds actually get their coloring from the foods they eat. Use the flamingo emoji when you need to add a bit of vacation flair to your texts.
  • 🐡 blowfish
    The Blowfish emoji features a yellow and brown puffed up fish, with a spiky looking body, puckered lips and wide, alarmed eyes.
  • 🦓 zebra
    What's black and white and red all over? A zebra emoji with a sunburn. Don’t mistake this animal emoji for a horse or mule, Zebras are one of a kind. Zebras are African animals with unique black-and-white striped coats.
  • 🐓 rooster
    This rooster might make you think about waking up to a cock-a-doodle-doo on a farm, but don’t be fooled: this versatile emoji could be derogatory, calling someone a cock or a chicken.
  • 🦆 duck
    This feathered, billed duck emoji is a great addition to any conversation about wildlife, birds, or if you’ve just told a joke that really quacks someone up.
  • 🐔 chicken
    Chickens are domesticated birds who can be found in farms all over the world. They are raised both for their eggs and for their meat. Female chickens are called hens. The chicken emoji features a popular, flightless bird with white feathers, a yellow beak, black, beady eyes and a red comb atop its head.
  • 🐌 snail
    Slow it down, try moving like a snail. The Snail emoji is usually depicted as a dull, brown creature with a large tan spiral shell and long antenna-like eyes atop its head. Snails are known for being very slow, so this emoji is often used to talk about someone or something that is slow. It could also be used to talk about snails.
  • 🐠 tropical fish
    The Tropical Fish emoji features a colorful fish, ranging in shape, hue and size, depending on the platform and provider.
  • 🐨 koala
    The Koala is known to be Australia's sweet and friendly mascot. It’s associated with cuteness, comfort and smiles. The koala bear is also a very popular option for children’s stuffed animal toys because they are known to be very sweet. Koala bears live in Australia. They hang out in eucalyptus trees and eat the leaves all day.
  • 🐿️ chipmunk
    Chipmunks are cute small brown woodland creatures. Two famous cartoon chipmunks are Chip & Dale rescue rangers. The Chipmunk emoji features a rodent-like creature facing to the left, holding a nut in its front paws, its tail curled behind its back.
  • 🦛 hippopotamus
    The Hippopotamus emoji features the full side profile of a friendly-looking grey or beige colored hippo. Baby hippos are super cute, but I wouldn't wanna make a baby hippo's mama mad!
  • 🐬 dolphin
    The Dolphin emoji features a silhouette of a dolphin jumping through the air, its powerful, blue tail curving gracefully away from its body.
  • 🐞 lady beetle
    Are you feeling lucky? The lady beetle emoji also known as the lady bug is a pretty lucky bug. If a ladybug lands on you after flying then you’ve been touched by some good luck. Their unique spotted wings make them the pretty siblings in the insect family. They are beautiful creepy crawlers.
  • 🦬 bison
    Bison are strong and regal creatures from Europe and North America. They are powerful and tough yet endearing at the same time.
  • 🦉 owl
    The owl emoji shows a wise wide-eyed bird, with a brown body, light-colored stomach and yellow talons. Some providers feature this nocturnal bird perched on a branch.
  • 🌵 cactus
    Across all platforms, the cactus emoji is a green, upright, prickly plant with two “arms” sprouting from the side of its body.
  • 🦤 dodo
    Dodo birds might be extinct, but the dodo emoji isn’t. The dodo was a bird that couldn’t fly. These birds were commonly found near Madagascar. Use the dodo emoji when talking about these extinct animals or about someone that is not the smartest in the room.

