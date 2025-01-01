Displayed either in white or multicolored browns and oranges depending on the platform, this rooster emoji showcases the full body of this farm bird in all of its glory. Facing to the left, this rooster is used to communicate phallic imagery (this bird is also known as a cock), obnoxious sounds (it usually wakes you up at the crack of dawn), or anything chicken-related (food or cowardice).

Keywords: bird, rooster, cock-a-doodle-doo

Codepoints: 1F413

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )