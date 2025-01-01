This thorny desert plant is known to grow in incredibly dry climates. They are exceptionally useful, as they carry liquid within them, holding on to it as a water reserve like many succulents are known to do. When used in the literal term, this emoji can be used to describe the beautiful plants you saw on your last big trip. Metaphorically, it can be used when your friend’s attitude or current mood is a bit “prickly”.

Keywords: cactus, plant

Codepoints: 1F335

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )