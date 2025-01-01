Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Celebrations / Holidays
    3. »
  3. Cinco De Mayo
    4. »
  4. Cactus
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Flowers / Trees
    3. »
  3. Cactus
YayText!

Cactus

This thorny desert plant is known to grow in incredibly dry climates. They are exceptionally useful, as they carry liquid within them, holding on to it as a water reserve like many succulents are known to do. When used in the literal term, this emoji can be used to describe the beautiful plants you saw on your last big trip. Metaphorically, it can be used when your friend’s attitude or current mood is a bit “prickly”.

Keywords: cactus, plant
Codepoints: 1F335
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🐓 rooster
    This rooster might make you think about waking up to a cock-a-doodle-doo on a farm, but don’t be fooled: this versatile emoji could be derogatory, calling someone a cock or a chicken.
  • 🦖 T-Rex
    The T-rex emoji shows the popular dinosaur, the tyrannosaurus rex. These dinos roamed the earth many, many years ago, so they may be good emojis for when you’re talking to your older friends and relatives.
  • 🦩 flamingo
    Why are flamingos pink? These long-legged birds actually get their coloring from the foods they eat. Use the flamingo emoji when you need to add a bit of vacation flair to your texts.
  • 🪴 potted plant
    The Potted Plant emoji features a green, leafy houseplant which is growing happily within a terracotta pot.
  • 🦅 eagle
    The eagle emoji shows a large, predatory bird in flight. The eagle sports a white head, brown or black body and yellow talons.
  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🦢 swan
    A swan is known for its beauty and grace. This bird is commonly found resting on a lake or another body of water. Use this emoji when talking about swans, or something classy and graceful.
  • 🐚 spiral shell
    Behold the wonders of nature and its hidden fractal patterns. Whether you’re feeling beachy vibes and want to head out to sandy shores, or just want to admire the beauty of a seashell, this emoji is just the way to show it.
  • 🐿️ chipmunk
    Chipmunks are cute small brown woodland creatures. Two famous cartoon chipmunks are Chip & Dale rescue rangers. The Chipmunk emoji features a rodent-like creature facing to the left, holding a nut in its front paws, its tail curled behind its back.
  • 🐃 water buffalo
    Water buffalo are strong working animals that can be found in China, India, and beyond. They symbolize strength, power, and a love of water.
  • 🦕 sauropod
    The sauropod emoji shows a prehistoric dinosaur-like animal in either blue or green, depending on your device. These sauropods eat leaves and plants, hence their long necks.
  • 🌴 palm tree
    The palm tree emoji sways it’s large leaves, or palms, in the breeze and evokes feelings of a calm, beachy vacation on a beautiful tropical island. Watch out for coconuts!
  • 🦜 parrot
    The parrot emoji shows the popular tropical bird and house pet, the parrot. The parrot not only has colorful feathers, it also has a knack for repeating what it just heard, which is perfect when you’re calling out a friend for “parroting” something you just said.
  • 🦛 hippopotamus
    The Hippopotamus emoji features the full side profile of a friendly-looking grey or beige colored hippo. Baby hippos are super cute, but I wouldn't wanna make a baby hippo's mama mad!
  • 🌿 herb
    The herb emoji features leafy greens with multiple branches, resembling basil. This emoji can also represent a plant or the wild.
  • 🐳 spouting whale
    The light blue whale emoji is shown spouting off water from its blow hole. The emoji shows the whole whale facing left, but is more cartoony than realistic.
  • 🐧 penguin
    If you want to see a penguin, head on over to anywhere in the Southern Hemisphere because there, they can be found waddling around on every continent.
  • 🦆 duck
    This feathered, billed duck emoji is a great addition to any conversation about wildlife, birds, or if you’ve just told a joke that really quacks someone up.
  • 🐪 camel
    What day is it? HUMP DAY! The camel emoji is often associated with the desert, an Arabian feel, or Wednesday... also known as hump day. Camels can go for long periods of time with little water.
  • 🐙 octopus
    The octopus is a slimy sea creature with eight tentacles that’s found in the ocean or on your plate at a sushi restaurant. The octopus is one of most intelligent sea animals. They are also known to be able to contort their bodies and escape out of the tiniest holes.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText