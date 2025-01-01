This emoji showcases a variety of different houseplants, depending on the platform you see it on. The pot also ranges between the ever-popular orange terracotta to a more modern grey coloring. This emoji works well alongside other leaf/nature emojis, as well as home decor emojis.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.