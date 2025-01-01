Home

Hibiscus

Hibiscus flowers thrive in warm temperatures, so you’re more likely to find them in Hawaii than in Northern Canada. However, you can find the hibiscus emoji no matter what climate you live in. Use this beautiful flower to show someone appreciation, or when describing your ideal island home.

Keywords: flower, hibiscus
Codepoints: 1F33A
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🌸 cherry blossom
    The cherry blossom emoji is of a pink flower from a cherry blossom tree native to Asia. They are the pinnacle of spring florals and new life!
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • 🦌 deer
    The deer is a beautiful and majestic creature. With its stunning antlers and its elusive nature, its no wonder hunters abound when deer are in season.
  • 🌴 palm tree
    The palm tree emoji sways it’s large leaves, or palms, in the breeze and evokes feelings of a calm, beachy vacation on a beautiful tropical island. Watch out for coconuts!
  • 🇭🇰 flag: Hong Kong SAR China
    The flag on Hong Kong SAR China emoji is mostly red with a white orchid flower in the center.
  • 🦬 bison
    Bison are strong and regal creatures from Europe and North America. They are powerful and tough yet endearing at the same time.
  • 🌿 herb
    The herb emoji features leafy greens with multiple branches, resembling basil. This emoji can also represent a plant or the wild.
  • 🌲 evergreen tree
    The Evergreen tree is a naked Christmas tree that grows tall and survives the winter. It’s strong, tall, rich, smells of pine and lives so long it seems immortal.
  • 🦅 eagle
    The eagle emoji shows a large, predatory bird in flight. The eagle sports a white head, brown or black body and yellow talons.
  • 🇳🇫 flag: Norfolk Island
    The Norfolk Island flag emoji displays a green background with a white vertical strip down the middle. A green pine tree is centered on the white stripe.
  • 🌷 tulip
    The Tulip emoji features a pink flower, mid-blossom. It has a green stem and green leaves emerging from the stem.
  • 🦢 swan
    A swan is known for its beauty and grace. This bird is commonly found resting on a lake or another body of water. Use this emoji when talking about swans, or something classy and graceful.
  • 💐 bouquet
    It smells like spring! Look at these beautiful flowers. A bouquet of flowers is usually given as a friendly gift, a romantic gesture, or as a symbol of gratitude. No time to get flowers? Use this emoji instead!
  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🌻 sunflower
    This sunflower sure has a sunny disposition. Sunflowers are known for their large size and edible seeds and can be used to accompany any pleasantry you send.
  • 🦖 T-Rex
    The T-rex emoji shows the popular dinosaur, the tyrannosaurus rex. These dinos roamed the earth many, many years ago, so they may be good emojis for when you’re talking to your older friends and relatives.
  • 🇱🇧 flag: Lebanon
    The flag of Lebanon emoji displays a red background with a white stripe horizontally in the middle. A green cedar tree sits centered on the white stripe.
  • 🎠 carousel horse
    The carnival is coming! Time to head to the merry-go round. While the carousel horse may not actually be living and breathing it’s still full of life. It’s a popular ride for children.
  • 🌼 blossom
    The blossom emoji shows a flower that looks like a daisy. It can be used to say something is pretty, or that spring is here. It could also be added on just to make a text look cute.
  • 🦕 sauropod
    The sauropod emoji shows a prehistoric dinosaur-like animal in either blue or green, depending on your device. These sauropods eat leaves and plants, hence their long necks.

YayText