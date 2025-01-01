Hibiscus flowers thrive in warm temperatures, so you’re more likely to find them in Hawaii than in Northern Canada. However, you can find the hibiscus emoji no matter what climate you live in. Use this beautiful flower to show someone appreciation, or when describing your ideal island home.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.