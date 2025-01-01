Hibiscus flowers thrive in warm temperatures, so you’re more likely to find them in Hawaii than in Northern Canada. However, you can find the hibiscus emoji no matter what climate you live in. Use this beautiful flower to show someone appreciation, or when describing your ideal island home.

Keywords: flower, hibiscus

Codepoints: 1F33A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )