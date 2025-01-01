The sunflower emoji depicts a tall yellow flower with a large head of seeds. These bright yellow flowers can grow up to 10 feet—that’s about one and a half Michael Jordan’s! Beloved by gardeners and hungry baseball players, the sunflower emoji can be used to brighten someone’s day or add a little sunshine to a text.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.