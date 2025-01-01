This emoji features the great kings of the North: the polar bear. These white, winter cousins of the bear are large and ferocious, especially when their young are threatened. However, they are also victims to climate change and global warming, as their homes are literally melting. Send this emoji to your friends to remind them to be more conscious of the pollution they create.

Copy

Codepoints: 1F43B 200D 2744 FE0F

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )