This emoji features the great kings of the North: the polar bear. These white, winter cousins of the bear are large and ferocious, especially when their young are threatened. However, they are also victims to climate change and global warming, as their homes are literally melting. Send this emoji to your friends to remind them to be more conscious of the pollution they create.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.