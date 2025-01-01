The hamster emoji shows a small, furry, orange and white rodent pet. You can take this hamster emoji out of the cage and use it anytime you’re chatting about pets or tiny cute things. Hamsters are often seen roaming in plastic balls when they have lots of energy, which may make them some of the smallest athletes.
