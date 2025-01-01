Home

Hamster

The hamster emoji shows a small, furry, orange and white rodent pet. You can take this hamster emoji out of the cage and use it anytime you’re chatting about pets or tiny cute things. Hamsters are often seen roaming in plastic balls when they have lots of energy, which may make them some of the smallest athletes.

Keywords: face, hamster, pet
Codepoints: 1F439
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🐷 pig face
    The pig face emoji is just the face of a very cartoonish pink piggy. This emoji can be used in a cuter context than the other pig emoji, which shows a more realistic view of a large farm pig.
  • 🐗 boar
    Watch out for that wild animal! This is a boar, which is not to be confused with a pig. The brown fur and tusks set it apart, and it’s not domesticated.
  • 🐼 panda
    Show me a single person who hates Pandas? What’s not to love about this adorable animal. The Panda bear emoji gives off a feeling of cuteness. While this Asian bear may be one of the most popular animals in China, they could actually get pretty aggressive in the wild. Panda bears live in China. Unlike other bears, Pandas are mostly vegetarians. They can eat up to 40 pounds of bamboo a day.
  • 🐺 wolf
    The wolf emoji shows a wolf either in either profile or head-on. These ferocious wild dogs are the largest in the canine family, and have a hauntingly beautiful moonlit howl. Awooo!!!
  • 🐄 cow
    This cow emoji is shown in profile. You can use the cow emoji in the context of farms, dairy, or Great Plains road trips.
  • 🐰 rabbit face
    The Rabbit Face emoji features the face of a white and/or grey rabbit with two large front teeth, looking straight ahead, dreaming of carrots.
  • 🦊 fox
    A smart, slick, and tricky animal, the fox emoji is perfect to describe someone or something that may be a little shifty. Be careful, or this fox may outsmart you.
  • 🐻‍❄️ polar bear
    Polar bears are a type of bear who live in cold Arctic, near the North Pole. The Polar Bear emoji features the white head of a typical looking polar bear, staring straight ahead, with black eyes and a black nose.
  • 🐢 turtle
    The Turtle emoji features a generic-looking green turtle, often found at park ponds or at pet stores. Its neck is extended upward and it seems to be smiling.
  • 🦛 hippopotamus
    The Hippopotamus emoji features the full side profile of a friendly-looking grey or beige colored hippo. Baby hippos are super cute, but I wouldn't wanna make a baby hippo's mama mad!
  • 🦎 lizard
    These little lizards may be found in a rainforest or a desert, but for most smartphone users, they’re found in the keyboard.
  • 🐆 leopard
    Leopards are some of the fastest and most ferocious feline emojis in the game. These emojis can be used when you’re talking about your favorite big cats, or when you’re feeling like a powerful wild cat yourself.
  • 🦒 giraffe
    A long-necked, elegant creature, the giraffe is yellow with brown spots across all platforms. Although the giraffe is usually portrayed in its full, majestic form, other times only its head is depicted.
  • 🦣 mammoth
    The Mammoth emoji features a large, brown, hairy elephant, with long, white tusks curving upwards. Also related to Big Bird's best friend, the Mr. Snuffleupagus.
  • 🐌 snail
    Slow it down, try moving like a snail. The Snail emoji is usually depicted as a dull, brown creature with a large tan spiral shell and long antenna-like eyes atop its head. Snails are known for being very slow, so this emoji is often used to talk about someone or something that is slow. It could also be used to talk about snails.
  • 🐻 bear
    The bear emoji is just the face or head of a bear and looks rather cartoonish and cuddly like a teddy bear. This bear face emoji is cute, but don't be mistaken. Bears are large powerful mammals, who shouldn't be reckoned with. You should not cuddle a wild bear if you value your safety. Never get between a momma bear and her cubs.
  • 🦈 shark
    Watch out for those teeth! The shark emoji depicts a grey colored shark. It can be used to communicate that danger is near, or to refer to someone as a predator. It also can be used just to show a shark.
  • 🐵 monkey face
    A monkey can be an adorable animal, but is also known for being a little too playful. Use this emoji when talking about this jungle loving animal that swings on trees for fun.
  • 🐅 tiger
    The tiger emoji shows the full body of nature’s favorite striped big cat: the tiger. The tiger is known for its distinctive orange and black stripes and potentially fatal punches. Lots of people think that tigers are grrrreat.
  • 🐯 tiger face
    The Tiger Face emoji features a friendly looking, cartoon-like character. This specific emoticon is looking straight ahead and is depicted as primarily yellow or orange, with black stripes, as is expected from a tiger. "The eye of the tiger, the thrill of the fight."

