Can you climb a tree like a monkey? The monkey face emoji shows a smiling brown monkey with open eyes, two ears, and a small nose. The style of the monkey face emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji represents all of the different types of monkeys that belong to the primate species. Monkeys are known to be a little nosy and sometimes a little too playful. These animals live in the jungle and love swinging on trees. Use this emoji when talking about monkeys, nature, jungles, or animals. You can also use this emoji when talking about something or someone who is a little too playful. Example: Laura went to feed the 🐵 this weekend.

Keywords: face, monkey

Codepoints: 1F435

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )