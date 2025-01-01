What came first? The egg or the baby chick? The baby chick emoji shows the side of a round baby chick’s face with a pointed beak and one eye. The style of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The baby chick emoji is commonly used when talking about birds, chickens, baby chicks or “tweets”. It’s used to refer to the social media app Twitter. Use this emoji when talking about chicks, farm animals, spring time, Easter, or Twitter. Example: Look at the 🐤 it’s so cute.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.