What came first? The egg or the baby chick? The baby chick emoji shows the side of a round baby chick’s face with a pointed beak and one eye. The style of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The baby chick emoji is commonly used when talking about birds, chickens, baby chicks or “tweets”. It’s used to refer to the social media app Twitter. Use this emoji when talking about chicks, farm animals, spring time, Easter, or Twitter. Example: Look at the 🐤 it’s so cute.

Keywords: baby, bird, chick

Codepoints: 1F424

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )