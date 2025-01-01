The duck emoji shows a traditionally colored mallard duck with orange webbed feet. Ducks are waterfowl and feed by dunking themselves into bodies of water to fish. You can use the duck emoji to liven up any bird-related conversation, when you’re asking someone to go feed the ducks with you, or if you suspect someone of fowl play.
