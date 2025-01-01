This emoji showcases the classic look of a pufferfish in its puffed form, indicating it was alarmed. The pufferfish, a part of the Tetraodontidae family, contain a powerful, often lethal toxin within its gills. The toxin of a single pufferfish can kill 30 adult humans if ingested, as their poison is 1,200 times more potent than cyanide. With that being said, pufferfish is considered a delicacy in Japan, where master chefs remove the toxic sacs of the fish before serving to their clientele.
