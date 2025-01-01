This emoji showcases a classic image of a chicken, which is a bird often grown on a farm for either egg production or meat consumption. Depending on the platform you view this emoticon on, it can either feature just the head or the full body. Either way, it is predominantly seen from its side profile and has a friendly demeanor.

Keywords: bird, chicken

Codepoints: 1F414

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )