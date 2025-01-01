Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Animals
    3. »
  3. Skunk
YayText!

Skunk

This stinky mammal is everyone’s worst nightmare. When frightened, a skunk will lift its tail and spray a thin stream of liquid, which will ruin everything it touches and will require a long soak in tomato juice. This is probably the smelliest animal emoji is all of emoji-land.

Keywords: skunk, stink
Codepoints: 1F9A8
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🦑 squid
    Eek! It’s the squid emoji, and this sea creature is waving its great big tentacles right at me!
  • 🐿️ chipmunk
    Chipmunks are cute small brown woodland creatures. Two famous cartoon chipmunks are Chip & Dale rescue rangers. The Chipmunk emoji features a rodent-like creature facing to the left, holding a nut in its front paws, its tail curled behind its back.
  • 🐩 poodle
    Poodles are a fancy showy breed of dog. Rhymes with noodle, but not very noodley. The Poodle emoji features a fancy-looking white poodle, standing erect and proud, with a curly, styled haircut (which was probably very expensive.)
  • 🐔 chicken
    Chickens are domesticated birds who can be found in farms all over the world. They are raised both for their eggs and for their meat. Female chickens are called hens. The chicken emoji features a popular, flightless bird with white feathers, a yellow beak, black, beady eyes and a red comb atop its head.
  • 🦛 hippopotamus
    The Hippopotamus emoji features the full side profile of a friendly-looking grey or beige colored hippo. Baby hippos are super cute, but I wouldn't wanna make a baby hippo's mama mad!
  • 🦈 shark
    Watch out for those teeth! The shark emoji depicts a grey colored shark. It can be used to communicate that danger is near, or to refer to someone as a predator. It also can be used just to show a shark.
  • 🐓 rooster
    This rooster might make you think about waking up to a cock-a-doodle-doo on a farm, but don’t be fooled: this versatile emoji could be derogatory, calling someone a cock or a chicken.
  • 🐜 ant
    Ants might be small, but these little insects are very strong. Just be careful, some of them bite. Use the ant emoji when you are talking about a tiny ant, bugs, or insects.
  • 🦐 shrimp
    The Shrimp emoji features an orange or red shrimp (also known as “prawn”) with many small legs, a long tail and an arched body.
  • 🐗 boar
    Watch out for that wild animal! This is a boar, which is not to be confused with a pig. The brown fur and tusks set it apart, and it’s not domesticated.
  • 🐢 turtle
    The Turtle emoji features a generic-looking green turtle, often found at park ponds or at pet stores. Its neck is extended upward and it seems to be smiling.
  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🦣 mammoth
    The Mammoth emoji features a large, brown, hairy elephant, with long, white tusks curving upwards. Also related to Big Bird's best friend, the Mr. Snuffleupagus.
  • 🐷 pig face
    The pig face emoji is just the face of a very cartoonish pink piggy. This emoji can be used in a cuter context than the other pig emoji, which shows a more realistic view of a large farm pig.
  • 🐬 dolphin
    The Dolphin emoji features a silhouette of a dolphin jumping through the air, its powerful, blue tail curving gracefully away from its body.
  • 🦩 flamingo
    Why are flamingos pink? These long-legged birds actually get their coloring from the foods they eat. Use the flamingo emoji when you need to add a bit of vacation flair to your texts.
  • 🦙 llama
    The llama is a fluffy animal with a long neck. It’s usually found in South America. Llamas are very strong animals that work together. They are also the rockstars of the animal kingdom.
  • 🐰 rabbit face
    The Rabbit Face emoji features the face of a white and/or grey rabbit with two large front teeth, looking straight ahead, dreaming of carrots.
  • 🐖 pig
    Oink Oink, Is that a pig on the farm? This pink animal is cherished by farmers because the big swine sell for a lot of money. Meat like ham, bacon and other pork products come from pigs. Some piglets are kept as pets. Pigs are also very smart animals. Pigs can often be found wallowing in mud. They have distinct flat noses. Often pink colored.
  • 🪱 worm
    Don’t mistake it for a little snake, this worm emoji is far different: it has no eyes and no teeth. Earthworms are commonly found in dirt or soil and met with dread when found in an apple.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText