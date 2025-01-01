This stinky mammal is everyone’s worst nightmare. When frightened, a skunk will lift its tail and spray a thin stream of liquid, which will ruin everything it touches and will require a long soak in tomato juice. This is probably the smelliest animal emoji is all of emoji-land.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.