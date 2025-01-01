Home

Squid

The squid emoji is a very slippery looking giant squid shown on most platforms in a pink or red color. This giant sea creature is native to the deep ocean and has eight arms and two tentacles, as opposed to an octopus, which has eight tentacles. Careful of the ink!

Keywords: food, molusc, squid
Codepoints: 1F991
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
Related emoji

  • 🦨 skunk
    The skunk emoji contains the full profile of a fluffy, black animal with a white stripe down its body and its tail raised and curled over its back. If you see a skunk raise its tail you might get sprayed... which would... stink.
  • 🐿️ chipmunk
    Chipmunks are cute small brown woodland creatures. Two famous cartoon chipmunks are Chip & Dale rescue rangers. The Chipmunk emoji features a rodent-like creature facing to the left, holding a nut in its front paws, its tail curled behind its back.
  • 🐓 rooster
    This rooster might make you think about waking up to a cock-a-doodle-doo on a farm, but don’t be fooled: this versatile emoji could be derogatory, calling someone a cock or a chicken.
  • 🦐 shrimp
    The Shrimp emoji features an orange or red shrimp (also known as “prawn”) with many small legs, a long tail and an arched body.
  • 🐔 chicken
    Chickens are domesticated birds who can be found in farms all over the world. They are raised both for their eggs and for their meat. Female chickens are called hens. The chicken emoji features a popular, flightless bird with white feathers, a yellow beak, black, beady eyes and a red comb atop its head.
  • 🐜 ant
    Ants might be small, but these little insects are very strong. Just be careful, some of them bite. Use the ant emoji when you are talking about a tiny ant, bugs, or insects.
  • 🍤 fried shrimp
    The fried shrimp emoji shows a singular curled up fried shrimp with breading on all but the tail. Use this emoji in the context of tasty fried foods in which to indulge.
  • 🦈 shark
    Watch out for those teeth! The shark emoji depicts a grey colored shark. It can be used to communicate that danger is near, or to refer to someone as a predator. It also can be used just to show a shark.
  • 🦡 badger
    These nocturnal animals live burrows, and are known for fending off enemies! While the badger may be small, don’t be fooled it can be very aggressive. Honey badger are the grumpy badger celebrities of the internet.
  • 🦛 hippopotamus
    The Hippopotamus emoji features the full side profile of a friendly-looking grey or beige colored hippo. Baby hippos are super cute, but I wouldn't wanna make a baby hippo's mama mad!
  • 🦙 llama
    The llama is a fluffy animal with a long neck. It’s usually found in South America. Llamas are very strong animals that work together. They are also the rockstars of the animal kingdom.
  • 🦩 flamingo
    Why are flamingos pink? These long-legged birds actually get their coloring from the foods they eat. Use the flamingo emoji when you need to add a bit of vacation flair to your texts.
  • 🐙 octopus
    The octopus is a slimy sea creature with eight tentacles that’s found in the ocean or on your plate at a sushi restaurant. The octopus is one of most intelligent sea animals. They are also known to be able to contort their bodies and escape out of the tiniest holes.
  • 🐩 poodle
    Poodles are a fancy showy breed of dog. Rhymes with noodle, but not very noodley. The Poodle emoji features a fancy-looking white poodle, standing erect and proud, with a curly, styled haircut (which was probably very expensive.)
  • 🐖 pig
    Oink Oink, Is that a pig on the farm? This pink animal is cherished by farmers because the big swine sell for a lot of money. Meat like ham, bacon and other pork products come from pigs. Some piglets are kept as pets. Pigs are also very smart animals. Pigs can often be found wallowing in mud. They have distinct flat noses. Often pink colored.
  • 🐣 hatching chick
    The hatching chick emoji shows a little baby chicken freshly hatched from an eggshell. So fresh, in fact, that it is still sitting in half of the egg!
  • 🐀 rat
    Eek! It’s the rat emoji, shown here in profile view. Rats are common in the alleys of cities and other urban areas, and are often seen as miscreants on the sidewalks.
  • 🐋 whale
    Whales are huge and if you have an appetite like a whale, you may need a big portion of food. Whales live in the ocean and sometimes blow water through their blowholes. This large sea animal is intelligent. People love to hop on a boat for a chance to watch a whale jump out of the water.
  • 🐺 wolf
    The wolf emoji shows a wolf either in either profile or head-on. These ferocious wild dogs are the largest in the canine family, and have a hauntingly beautiful moonlit howl. Awooo!!!
  • 🐄 cow
    This cow emoji is shown in profile. You can use the cow emoji in the context of farms, dairy, or Great Plains road trips.

