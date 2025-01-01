The squid emoji is a very slippery looking giant squid shown on most platforms in a pink or red color. This giant sea creature is native to the deep ocean and has eight arms and two tentacles, as opposed to an octopus, which has eight tentacles. Careful of the ink!
